Analytical Laboratory Instrument Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The global analytical laboratory instrument market is expected to grow from $87.96 billion in 2020 to $92.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $123.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The analytical laboratory instruments market consists of sales of analytical laboratory instruments and related services.These instruments are used in laboratory analysis of the chemical or physical composition or concentration of solid, liquid, gaseous, or composite material.



Analytical instruments are a large class of instruments used in chemical, pharmaceutical, life-sciences, food processing labs and oil refineries for testing the samples.



The rapid growth in life science industries contributed to growth of analytical laboratory instruments market.A growing patient population suffering from life-style related problems such as diabetes and heart-related problems, and other life-threatening diseases such as cancer and growing investment on research and development and increasing aged population aided the growth in life science industry.



According to International Diabetes Federation, the diabetic population is expected to grow to 700 million in 2045 from 463 million in 2019.Moreover, according to the 2019 Revision of World Population Prospects by United Nations, the population above 65 years will increase to 16% in 2050 from 11% in 2019 and the population aged 80 years and above are expected to increase to 426 million in 2050 from 143 million in 2019.



This rapid growth in population depending on life sciences market will increase the necessity to conduct lab researches that require analytical laboratory instruments thereby increasing the demand for laboratory instruments. Therefore, growing life science industry is expected to drive the market for analytical laboratory instruments.



The cost of life science instruments is expected to increase limiting the new purchases of analytical laboratory instruments.Development of advanced features and functionalities, technological advancements, innovative systems have added to their price.



A High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) ranges from $12,000 to $50,000.The average estimated cost per batch for 90-L column, media, and labour is around USD $3,700 considering the amortized value of the equipment.



Drug development companies require a significant number of laboratory instruments and the cost of investment increases substantially due to high prices. Therefore, the rising cost of instruments has a negative impact on the growth of analytical laboratory instruments.



The analytical laboratory instruments market covered in this report is segmented by type into element analysis, separation analysis, and molecular analysis. It is also segmented by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.



Companies in the analytical laboratory instruments market are manufacturing equipment with ability to record data and provide to the cloud.The use of cloud technology will assist scientists in sharing the results sooner.



For instance, TetraScience, a technology company that provide platform for data integration, developed a technology to integrate the lab equipment that collects data continuously and provide to the cloud.This will help monitor the equipment in real time and provide accurate results making the research complete faster.



Incorporating such technology in the equipment will help complete the research sooner, reduce manual work and makes the research cost efficient.



In July 2019, Agilent technologies, an analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company acquired BioTek instruments for $1.2 billion. This acquisition will help Agilent Technologies broaden its portfolio in cell analysis workflow and allow the company to deliver to provide its customers reliable insights across a range of cell analysis applications. BioTek instruments is a manufacturer of scientific instruments that is used in life sciences and quality assurance industries.

