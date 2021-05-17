uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair to Downtown Toronto

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Downtown Toronto at 112 Cumberland St.. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Toronto is owned by a private group called UBIF 786 Inc. This is the group’s fourth store in Canada and first uBreakiFix location in Downtown Toronto.

“uBreakiFix Toronto is situated right in the heart of Yorkville, next to the Village of Yorkville Park,” said uBreakiFix Downtown Toronto Regional Manager Sam Fani.” This is an ideal location because it is surrounded by affluent stores like Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Gucci, Burberry, and Versace where customers can shop while their device is being fixed. We chose to open in Downtown Toronto because of the contagious energy this area offers.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, we strive for excellent customer service and expert advice for tech repair,” Fani said. “In a world where technology is at the center of everything we do, we pride ourselves on providing assistance for those who may have lost connection to friends, family, and work due to device issues. From cracked screens to broken charging ports, our team at uBreakiFix can help ensure you’re connected to those who matter most.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Toronto and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/ca/locations/ downtowntoronto . uBreakiFix Toronto is located at:

112 Cumberland St, Toronto, ON M5R 1A6

(416) 927-1792

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.



For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

(404) 717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com ﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0afdd7d9-ee46-49ff-83bb-1e3640092a59