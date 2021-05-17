Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB

English Lithuanian

The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) on 17 May 2021:

Regarding approval of the investment decision of the implementation phase of the Harmony Link Interconnector Project

1.1. To approve the investment decision of the implementation phase of the Harmony Link Interconnector Project.





