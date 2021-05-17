StayinFront Awarded 5 Best-in-Class Distinctions in the 2021 POI Vendor Panorama

FAIRFIELD, NJ, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, Inc . a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based retail optimization solutions, EPoS analytics and intelligent digital merchandizing technology to the consumer goods industry, is proud to announce that they have received Best-in-Class distinctions for Mobile UX, Analytical Insights, Predictive Analytics AI/ML, Interactive Customer Presentations and Coaching in the Promotion Optimization Institute’s (POI) 2021 Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods.

The report, authored by POI Chief Commercial Officer, Pam Brown, highlighted StayinFront’s analytics and insights platform StayinFront RDI (Retail Data Insight) as a key differentiator. The platform leverages AI to process more than 150 data signals to determine the gap between what a store is selling and what it should be selling. The Size of Prize calculation provides actionable insights while identifying and prioritizing actions that drive perfect store efficiency and grow sales.

StayinFront continues to focus on reducing the cost of ownership while improving ROI by seamlessly integrating its digital and analytics services while delivering annual UI and UX improvements to their mobile and back-office platform. According to POI, “The StayinFront solution is highly configurable to meet most organization’s needs out of the box. This also enables the use of a single solution for multiple markets. Advanced analytics capabilities and an intuitive user interface allow even novice users to be both effective and efficient. The StayinFront Insight Warehouse provides ETL capabilities to take data from the application and load it into a data warehouse or lake so that reporting tools can access the data in the right format.”

“StayinFront has continued to enhance and advance capabilities year after year both through in-house development as well as acquisitions. This trend is expected to continue. Being private/closely held and not having any venture backing keeps them focused on the long term,” stated Pam Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, POI. “StayinFront is a very stable company with a solid roadmap that continues to build capabilities and efficiencies. Multiple software releases per year deliver enhancements in line with evolving technology.”

“We are pleased to again be recognized as an innovator and leader in mobile cloud-based retail optimizations and to be awarded 5 Best-in-Class distinctions in the recent POI Vendor Panorama Report,” said Thomas Buckley, CEO, StayinFront. “We appreciate the significant feedback received from our global client partners which ultimately improves the products and services we offer.”



About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for Consumer Goods and Life Sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time, and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Know More, Do More, and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand-alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/

About Promotion Optimization Institute

POI brings together manufacturers, retailers, solution providers, analysts, academics, and other industry leaders with the specific objective of collaboratively improving the promotion and distribution of consumer goods. Members of POI share cross-functional best practices in both structured and informal settings. Additionally, members benefit through our industry alliances, the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM)™ program, and industry-leading summits around the globe. POI aims to instil a financial and metrics-based discipline not typically found with other trade groups. The goal of our innovative approach is collaborative promotion optimization. The focus is on the customer/shopper through sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies. Executive advisory boards keep us apprised of industry needs and help us provide desired outcomes for members, sponsors, and academia. For more information, visit www.poinstitute.com .

