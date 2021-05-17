Local Entrepreneur Brings Smartphone Repair Franchise to Fruit Cove

FRUIT COVE, Fla., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Fruit Cove at 119 Bartram Oaks Drive. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Fruit Cove is owned by Adam Siegel and joins his four other storefronts in the Jacksonville area.

“With four other successful uBreakiFix locations in the Jacksonville area, we knew we wanted to expand our roots to Fruit Cove,” Siegel said. “This is an underserved market in need of a go-to device repair service, and as soon as I spotted the opportunity I jumped on it. We are excited to expand the uBreakiFix reach to this growing area.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, our mission is to help people by providing extraordinary service and expert repairs using the highest quality parts available,” Siegel said. “Whether a customer needs their computer fixed for school, or drops their phone in water, we’re here to provide support. uBreakiFix Fruit Cove is conveniently located in the Bartram Walk shopping center. We love this location because customers can enjoy a treat from Peterbrooke Chocolate or Tropical Smoothie while they wait for their device to be repaired.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Fruit Cove and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/fruitcove. uBreakiFix Fruit Cove is located at:

uBreakiFix

119 Bartram Oaks Walk Ste 105, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

(904) 679-3887

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f52246c-0fe9-4d70-936f-dfedb1443c45