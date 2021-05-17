LGI Homes to Present at the 14th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 14th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to be held virtually on May 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



A link to the live webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com under Events and Presentations as well as directly at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/homebuilding21/sessions/38021-lgi-homes-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Participants are encouraged to access the webcast event page at least ten minutes before the live event for the audio link and any accompanying materials.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.