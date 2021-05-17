Professional Physical Therapy Partners with Luna to Expand At-Home Outpatient Physical Therapy

ROCKLIN, Calif. and MELVILLE, N.Y., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Physical Therapy, the leading provider of physical therapy in the Northeastern United States, today announced a new partnership with Luna, the leader in on-demand physical therapy, to expand Professional’s at-home therapy services through Luna’s best-in-class technology platform and network of exceptional therapists. The in-person delivery service launched across the New York City metropolitan area on April 2, 2021.



“At Professional, we believe in treating our patients, not just their injuries. We customize individual recovery plans and strive to meet the patients where they are,” says Professional Physical Therapy CEO Dan Dourney. “Adding Luna’s platform for on-demand, delivery PT to our in-home offerings will give patients greater flexibility and convenience in their care.”

In addition to their in-person clinics in Queens, Manhattan, Long Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, Westchester, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Professional offers telehealth and in-home physical therapy for patients who are unable to visit a clinic. The addition of Luna will add on-demand delivery care available to all Professional patients at no additional cost; it will be billed the same way as a visit to a Professional outpatient clinic. The same high-quality care that Professional has been recognized for as Practice of the Year nationwide and NY Metro area’s number one choice for Physical Therapy will be available to patients in their own homes.

Luna seamlessly matches patients with therapists based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors. When patients request in-home care, a qualified therapist will visit them at a time of their choosing for a one-on-one session and will take appropriate precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Patients will see the same physical therapist for each visit, using the same approach that’s used for in-clinic care. Professional’s multi-specialty care in in pre- and post-surgery recovery, total joint rehabilitation, and ambulatory and balance training will all be available through Luna.

“Professional is dedicated to using the latest technology and services to give their patients the best outcomes and experience in their care treatment,” said Palak Shah, Head of Clinical Services at Luna. “Luna is excited to dramatically expand the quality physical therapy Professional is providing to the Northeast.”

The new service is available to Professional patients in New York as of April 2, 2021. Currently, Professional has more than 180 clinics in five states. Luna works with health systems and physical therapy groups to provide in-home care via in-person delivery in 25 markets and 15 states across the country, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, and Washington State.

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic. For leading health systems and orthopedic groups like Emory Healthcare and Scripps Health, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 800 exceptional therapists providing services in 15 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional’s patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 180 clinics throughout the Northeast.

Contact:

Professional Physical Therapy

Lauren Donahoo

817-229-4376

Ldonahoo@ProfessionalPT.com