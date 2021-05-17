SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TRMT, VER, WRI, MLHR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to RMR Mortgage Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tremont shareholders will receive 0.520 of a newly issued RMR Mortgage common share for each Tremont common share owned. Upon closing, Tremont shareholders are expected to own approximately 30% of the combined company’s outstanding common shares. If you are a Tremont shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. If you are a VEREIT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Weingarten shareholders will receive 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock and $2.89 in cash for each common share they own. Upon closing, Weingarten shareholders are expected to own approximately 29% of the combined company. If you are a Weingarten shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

