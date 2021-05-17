YourTown Health offers multiple COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

Palmetto, GA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YourTown Health, a non-profit network of seven Community Health Centers, is now offering multiple COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to the communities it serves. YourTown Health is administering vaccines at three of its practice locations, at the Palmetto Community Center in Palmetto, and by request at area businesses.

“One of our missions is to meet patients where they are,” says YourTown Health CEO Jon Wollenzien. “By offering COVID-19 vaccines at our Carrollton, Zebulon, and Warm Springs locations, an area community center, and administering vaccines to employees at their places of business, we’re able to do just that.”

Additionally, YourTown Health operates a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Palmetto Community Center in cooperation with the City of Palmetto. The practice manages the process and provides the vaccines. Patients can book appointments by phone and online. YourTown Health administers vaccines 8 a.m.-Noon, Tuesdays through Fridays at the Palmetto Community Center. Walk-ins are welcome.

Employers located within the YourTown Health service areas can schedule an on-site vaccination appointment for their employees at their place of business. A mobile unit of YourTown Health providers can visit local businesses, vaccinate employees, and return to administer second doses.

YourTown Health is currently administering the Moderna vaccine to patients ages 18 and older. All YourTown Health locations and the Palmetto Community Center have Spanish-speaking employees on site.

“The key to getting this pandemic under control is vaccinating as many patients as possible,” explains Wollenzien. “At YourTown Health, we’re thrilled to be doing our part.”

To make a vaccine appointment, contact the following locations:

YourTown Health Carrollton: 770-834-2255

YourTown Health Warm Springs: 706-655-4088

YourTown Health Zebulon: 770-567-3323

YourTown Health at Palmetto Community Center: 770-626-4038; Register online at yourtownhealth.com/covid-19-vaccines

Businesses can request an on-site employee vaccination appointment by email:

onsitevaccinerequest@yourtownhealth.com

To learn more, visit yourtownhealth.com/covid-19-vaccines.

YourTown Health: YourTown Health is a non-profit network of seven Community Health Centers serving the communities of Meriwether, Pike, Lamar, Carroll, Coweta, and South Fulton counties. YourTown Health has proudly served these communities for more than 35 years. Its highly trained physicians and staff are dedicated to bringing excellent, affordable healthcare services to these areas and the underserved.

