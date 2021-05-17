Hibbett Sports Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021.

Hibbett plans to issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on May 28, 2021, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2906. A replay of the conference call will be available until June 4, 2021, by dialing (402) 977‑9140 and entering the passcode, 21994363.

The live broadcast of Hibbett's quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on May 28, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

About Hibbett Sports, Inc.