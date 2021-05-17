CaptionCall Awards Scholarships to Eight Audiology Graduate Students

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service, announced the names of eight audiology graduate students who will each receive a $3,000 CaptionCall scholarship. In its fifth year, the scholarship program aids students in pursuing their educational goals. The eight awardees were selected from more than 60 students who applied for the scholarship.



“The CaptionCall Scholarship program is an important investment in the education of these future hearing health practitioners as well as in the field of audiology itself,” says CaptionCall Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “More than 48 million Americans experience some form of hearing loss, so training a new generation of audiologists is essential to helping people navigate hearing health challenges so they can stay connected with others.”

2021 CaptionCall Scholarship recipients are:

Jennifer Lowe East Tennessee State University Sarah Goltsman Washington University in St. Louis Santiago Perez Pacific University Megan Horsley East Tennessee State University Kate Lemons University of Colorado at Boulder Matthew Randal University of Texas at Austin Emma Lundstrom University of Wisconsin-Madison Rhonda Labib University of the Pacific

The CaptionCall Scholarship recipients represent diverse backgrounds and interests in the field of audiology. Megan Horsley, a first-year audiology doctoral student, says she was called into the field as a junior in high school after using hearing aids herself since she was 3 years old. She hopes to provide quality care to future patients while serving as a bridge between the hearing world and the Deaf world as she supports patients in the identity they choose.



“Audiologists help people experiencing hearing loss find a pathway forward, which includes learning how to maintain important social connections,” says CaptionCall Chief Marketing Officer Paul Kershisnik. “We are excited to support these ambitious audiology students in their educational endeavors.”

