Application now open for new award recognizing improvements in healthcare disparities

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity, a new award program from The Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente, is now accepting applications through July 8, 2021. The annual award in Tyson’s memory recognizes healthcare organizations and their partners that lead initiatives that achieved a measurable, sustained reduction in one or more healthcare disparities.



All types of healthcare organizations that directly deliver healthcare and have addressed disparities for any vulnerable population, including but not limited to race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status, may apply.

Applicants are encouraged to submit proposals describing the implementation of a well-defined intervention that resulted in a measurable, sustained reduction in disparities. Initiatives submitted for consideration must demonstrate measurable improvement.

Bernard J. Tyson, the late chairman and chief executive officer of Kaiser Permanente, worked tirelessly to address the disparities that plague the U.S. healthcare system. The Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente hope that the award will recognize achievement, inspire organizations to launch projects to address healthcare disparities, and provide concrete examples for others to emulate.

There is no cost to apply. For more information and to access the application, please visit the Tyson Award webpage.

