NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2021

Hvidovre, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 16 - 21
17 May 2021

Interim report for Q1 2021 is enclosed.

Q1 2021 conference call
In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2021, a conference call will be hosted on 18 May 2021 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO        +45 76 32 09 89
        ir@ntg.com
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President        +45 76 32 09 90
        press@ntg.com

Attachments
NTG Interim Report Q1 2021

Company announcement no. 16_21 NTG Interim Report Q1 2021