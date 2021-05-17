Company announcement no. 16 - 21

17 May 2021



NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2021

Interim report for Q1 2021 is enclosed.

Q1 2021 conference call

In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2021, a conference call will be hosted on 18 May 2021 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.com

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.com

NTG Interim Report Q1 2021

