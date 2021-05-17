Company announcement no. 16 - 21
17 May 2021
NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2021
Interim report for Q1 2021 is enclosed.
Q1 2021 conference call
In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2021, a conference call will be hosted on 18 May 2021 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.com
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President +45 76 32 09 90
press@ntg.com
Attachments
NTG Interim Report Q1 2021
