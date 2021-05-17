English French

PRESS RELEASE

May 17th, 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

April 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by 6.8 million passengers in April 2021 compared to April 2020, with 7.1 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 25.7% of the April 2019 group traffic1.

In April 2021, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by 1.2 million of passengers compared to April 2020, with 1.3 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 13.9% of the April 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 0.9 million passengers in April 2021 (+0.8 million passengers2 , at 14.1% of the April 2019 traffic) and Paris-Orly 0.4 million passengers (+0.4 million passengers2 , at 13.4% of the April 2019 traffic).

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E and 2F are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. At Paris-Orly, only Orly 2 and 3 are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Nosy Be airport in Madagascar are closed. Antananarivo airport in Madagascar is closed to international flights. The other airports are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply. The travel restrictions have been tightened in a number of countries since March with the resurgence of the pandemic. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic and international commercial flights limited to the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport and in April 20212:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up (+436,146 passengers 2 , at 13.4% of the April 2019 traffic), due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+184,630 passengers 2 , at 18.4% of the April 2019 traffic), North America (+68,658 passengers 2 , at 8.5% of the April 2019 traffic), Latin America (+30,998 passengers 2 , at 13.4% of the April 2019 traffic), the Middle East (+63,365 passengers 2 , at 15.6% of the April 2019 traffic), Asia-Pacific (+28,960 passengers 2 , at 6.8% of the April 2019 traffic);

at 13.4% of the April 2019 traffic), due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+184,630 passengers at 18.4% of the April 2019 traffic), North America (+68,658 passengers at 8.5% of the April 2019 traffic), Latin America (+30,998 passengers at 13.4% of the April 2019 traffic), the Middle East (+63,365 passengers at 15.6% of the April 2019 traffic), Asia-Pacific (+28,960 passengers at 6.8% of the April 2019 traffic); European traffic (excluding France) was up (+448,062 passengers 2 , at 11.6% of the April 2019 traffic);

at 11.6% of the April 2019 traffic); Traffic within mainland France was up (+297,672 passengers 2 , at 21.9% of the April 2019 traffic);

at 21.9% of the April 2019 traffic); Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up (+59,535 passengers 2 , at 17.5% of the April 2019 traffic);

at 17.5% of the April 2019 traffic); The number of connecting passengers stood at 215,279, up by +208,960 passengers2 , at 21.7% of the April 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 32.7%, up by 17.2 points2.





Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is down by -49.0% compared to 2020, at 32.0 million passengers, standing at 31.3% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is down by -68.4%, at 6.0 million passengers, standing at 18.0% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, stood at 1.7 million passengers, up by 1.7 million passengers in April 20212, standing at 27.5% of the April 2019 traffic excluding Istanbul Atatürk airport, and decreased by -43.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, stood at 0.3 million passengers, up by 0.2 million passengers in April 20212, standing at 17.1% of the April 2019 traffic, and decreased by -61.6% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, stood at 0.2 million passengers, up by 0.1 million passengers in April 20212, standing at 18.9% of the April 2019 traffic, and decreased by -60.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20204, stood at 3.5 million passengers, up by 3.5 million passengers in April 20212, standing at 44.7% of the April 2019 traffic, and decreased by -26.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passengers April 2021 Change 21/20

(in passengers) Jan.- April 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 915,336 +787,185 3,810,565 -71.2% 12,846,951 -80.7% Paris-Orly 394,701 +394,695 2,168,173 -61.8% 7,294,077 -73.3% Total Paris Aéroport 1,310,037 +1,181,880 5,978,738 -68.4% 20,141,028 -78.5% Santiago de Chile 325,890 +239,943 2,384,351 -61.6% 4,706,910 -78.5% Amman 151,651 +144,061 602,029 -60.5% 1,127,253 -85.4% New Delhi 2,637,246 +2,616,622 12,338,670 -21.1% 25,200,358 -59.6% Hyderabad 799,656 +798,797 4,124,102 -14.4% 8,845,381 -55.3% Cebu 72,595 +69,028 280,851 -88.5% 585,455 -94.7% Total GMR Airports 3,509,497 +3,484,447 16,743,623 -26.9% 34,631,194 -62.8% Antalya 606,653 +604,074 1,752,882 -25.0% 9,187,045 -72.2% Ankara 359,503 +345,970 1,463,853 -42.9% 3,955,710 -65.7% Izmir 369,941 +365,075 1,501,977 -31.5% 4,768,928 -56.0% Bodrum 69,855 +69,855 230,348 +4.8% 1,503,979 -63.0% Gazipaşa Alanya 24,194 +24,023 84,469 +7.9% 280,629 -71.7% Medina 95,157 +94,558 422,696 -75.3% 958,928 -86.9% Tunisia 12 ,117 +10,939 41,085 -68.7% 244,883 -91.3% Georgia 103,173 +99,441 206,837 -61.0% 317,464 -91.2% North Macedonia 49,850 +47,997 205,050 -52.5% 555,886 -77.0% Zagreb(5) 54,092 +48,974 167,420 -65.8% 602,791 -80.2% Total TAV Airports 1,744,535 +1,710,906 6,076,617 -43.1% 22,376,243 -71.9%





Aircraft Movements April 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan.- April 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 13,842 +10,090 52,814 -46.9% 165,727 -62.6% Paris-Orly 4,302 +4,289 20,089 -51.4% 61,786 -67.3% Total Paris Aéroport 18,144 +14,379 72,903 -48.2% 227,513 -64.0% Santiago de Chile 3,402 +2,248 21,056 -47.7% 43,466 -69.4% Amman 2,245 +1,861 8,369 -44.9% 17,414 -75.3% New Delhi 24,043 +23,806 100,701 -4.2% 213,629 -47.4% Hyderabad 9,189 +8,938 41,463 -5.7% 95,233 -43.7% Cebu 901 +860 3,582 -84.2% 7,483 -92.0% Total GMR Airports 34,133 +33,604 145,746 -15.1% 316,345 -52.7% Antalya 4,545 +4,524 12,818 -18.7% 59,207 -67.3% Ankara 3,422 +3,305 12,421 -30.7% 34,279 -55.3% Izmir 2,981 +2,930 11,215 -23.7% 37,007 -45.9% Bodrum 619 +619 1,915 +32.2% 11,021 -56.9% Gazipaşa Alanya 219 +218 736 +15.9% 2,387 -63.2% Medina 1,479 +1,450 5,314 -57.0% 11,406 -78.7% Tunisia 172 +158 596 -49.0% 2,894 -83.2% Georgia 1,478 +1,126 3,854 -39.7% 9,526 -73.3% North Macedonia 826 +669 2,942 -25.1% 8,040 -59.7% Zagreb(5) 1,840 +1,475 6,140 -30.2% 18,848 -53.9% Total TAV Airports 17,581 +16,474 57,951 -30.3% 194,615 -63.0%

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) April 2021

Change 21/20

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan.-April 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France +297,672 23.8% -48.6% 25.1% Europe +448,062 37.1% -76.0% 30.3% Other International

Of which +436,146 39.1% -68.3% 44.5% Africa +184,630 15.6% -57.3% 17.2% North America +68,658 6.1% -82.2% 5.4% Latin America +30,998 2.9% -73.0% 3.5% Middle-East +63,365 6.1% -72.6% 5.2% Asia-Pacific +28,960 3.0% -86.4% 2.5% French Overseas Territories +59,535 5.5% -44.9% 10.7% Total Paris Aéroport +1,181,880 100.0% -68.4% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) April 2021 Change

2021/2020 Jan.- April 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 215,279 +208,057 906,762 -61.6% Connecting rate 32.7% +17.2pt 31.3% +5.9pt Seat load factor 49.8% +15.6pt 55.4% -22.9pt

(1) Departing passengers





Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of January 1st, 2019.

2 Compared to April 2020.

3 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

4 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

Attachment