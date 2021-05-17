GoodData Names Chris Lobdell as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData , the leader in Data as a Service analytics infrastructure, today announced that seasoned technology executive Chris Lobdell has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.



With 22 years of sales and technical leadership experience at some of the software industry’s most innovative companies — including his most recent role as Vice President of Sales for Saleforce’s Data & Identity Solutions — Lobdell’s new role is focused on scaling GoodData’s sales and client success organizations, building deeper customer relationships, and helping more businesses drive value from business analytics.

“Chris is joining us at a pivotal moment, as we are fresh off the heels of our cloud-native platform launch and rollout of the new Data as a Service category,” said GoodData founder and CEO Roman Stanek. “He will be instrumental in working with our customers to accelerate the cloud analytics transformation. When I first met Chris, I was immediately impressed by his instincts for identifying market potential in the analytics space, and am looking forward to working with him to usher in this next era of API-first Data as a Service model.”

In his previous role as VP of Sales for Salesforce’s Data and Identity solutions, Lobdell led a team of sellers focused on helping large enterprise brands construct data lakes for capturing their customer data in a federated and privacy-compliant manner. Prior to joining Salesforce in 2017, Lobdell served as Chief Revenue Officer at the marketing tech SaaS provider Ahalogy, where he helped marketers adopt a data-driven approach for communicating with consumers. Earlier in his career, he held several sales leadership and sales engineering roles at companies including dataxu and Google.

“I’ve seen too many companies struggle to derive value from the monolithic, batch-oriented BI tools of yesterday. We’re finally seeing a proliferation of affordable cloud solutions, and the need for real-time data analytics has never been more pronounced,” said Lobdell. “GoodData has only scratched the surface when it comes to its market potential. Given the company’s decade-long experience and leading cloud technology, I’m excited about the unique position we are in to drive the shift towards real-time, secure, scalable access to data. My passion lies in helping organizations take back control of their data, and I’m thrilled to join a company that shares my mission.”

This announcement comes after a category-defining platform launch in April 2021 and a momentous 2020 for GoodData. Adoption of the company’s self-service analytics increased 9x in 2020, and a third of its customers increased their contract investments in Q4 2020 alone. GoodData works with some of the world’s largest finserves, 3 of the 10 largest edtech companies in the world, and several of the world’s largest HR and adtech companies, including a record-setting $10 million contract.

