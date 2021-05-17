SOLAYER Appoints Dr. Wilson Lin as CEO

DRESDEN, Germany, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLAYER today named Wilson Lin, Ph.D. as its new CEO. The photonics company makes high-precision coating systems to enable optical filter products used in consumer electronics, semiconductor, telecom, defense, space, medical, and other applications. A skilled scientist and serial entrepreneur, Dr. Lin has guided many innovative semiconductor and photonics technologies from incubation to market leadership in his two-decade career as a technology expert and global business executive.



In a related move, SOLAYER opened an applications support center in Taiwan to advance its “closer-to-customer” strategy. R&D and product engineering remain at the company’s headquarters in Germany.

Dr. Lin joins SOLAYER as demand for optical filters steadily rises. The global market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 9.2% between now and 2028. It is currently valued at $15.5 billion. Once predominantly a B2B business, demand is now growing from B2C customers, with consumer electronics accounting for more than 30% of the market last year. The Asia/Pacific region dominates with 38% revenue share, followed by the US and Europe.

The buoyant market presents growth opportunities for suppliers of high-precision coating tools. At the same time, stringent new manufacturing requirements are challenging the capabilities of traditional evaporation/sputtering systems. SOLAYER anticipated the new requirements when designing its AVIOR M-300 system. Taking a clean-slate approach, the company engineered the 300mm tool for full automation from the outset, differentiating the system from legacy solutions. Novel hardware and process innovations combine to deliver the repeatability and throughput required to support customers’ mass-production priorities for their next-generation products.

“Wilson has the skills, experience and deep customer knowledge to steer SOLAYER through the next growth phase,” said Co-Founder and Majority Shareholder, Douglas Schatz. “We’re pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Dr. Lin observed: “This role has all the ingredients to attract an entrepreneur: differentiated enabling technology, an expert engineering team at our innovation hub in Germany, and a thriving global market that I know very well. I am excited to get started.”

Before SOLAYER, Dr. Lin held executive roles at Materion Corp., General Photonics, and Newport Corp., driving growth for the businesses from multiple worldwide locations. His career experience spans industries ranging from semiconductors and displays, to precision optics and lasers, serving tier-one customers like Abbott, Foxconn, Panasonic, Sony, and others. In addition, he led multiple company turnarounds, as well as M&As in the medical, IT, photonics, and semiconductor sectors.

Dr. Lin earned a Ph.D. in Physics with an emphasis on semiconductor materials from City University of New York, and an MBA degree from UCLA. He did post-doc research at Princeton University on a Bell Labs scholarship. He has authored/co-authored more than three dozen scientific articles published in international journals.

