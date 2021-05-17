Optimal IdM Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced they are the recipient of the Best Product in Identity & Access Management award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



“We’re thrilled to receive this prestigious cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough, but with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe doing the evaluations, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner of Optimal IdM.

“Optimal IdM embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The complete group of categories and winners can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

Join Cyber Defense virtually today at the RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa, as they share a red carpet experience for all the winners.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with enterprise and small to mid-sized businesses to provide comprehensive and affordable IAM solutions that meet their specific security, usability, and scalability needs. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies from every industry as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Optimal IdM has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s Best IAM Solutions list and received the CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www .cy be r defen s e a w ar d s.c o m

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the ones with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.