Kenna Security Named Winner of Global InfoSec Award in Vulnerability Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has won the Cutting Edge in Vulnerability Management award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). This marks the fourth consecutive year Kenna has been recognized by the magazine.



“I am exceptionally grateful for the hard work our team has put in to keep Kenna on the cutting edge,” said Ed Bellis, founder and chief technology officer of Kenna Security. “Research excellence and continuous improvement doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Our constant dialogue with customers and our team’s ability to listen, respond and innovate drives our continued leadership in a space that we set out to modernize and meet the needs of today’s enterprise.”

Throughout 2020, Kenna Security continued to produce its highly acclaimed research series “ Prioritization to Prediction ,” adding three new volumes. The company also enhanced its product portfolio, launching Kenna.VI, its vulnerability intelligence research product, and Kenna.VM, which established a groundbreaking methodology for setting service-level agreements in vulnerability management.

“Kenna Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.