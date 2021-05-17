Netsurion Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced wins in three categories for the Global InfoSec Awards, hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. These include: Most Innovative in Managed Detection and Response (MDR); Cutting Edge in Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP); Most Innovative in SOC-as-a-Service.



"Netsurion embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company’s submitted materials. Submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the Info Security space who have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

“We’re excited to have Netsurion honored as a winner for the annual Global Infosec Awards, among an impressive list of recipients,” said Aaron Branson, ‎Senior Vice President of Marketing at Netsurion. “These wins are in three areas core to our mission to protect our customers and partners, and it is significant to have that success recognized by a panel of expert judges.”

Netsurion delivers powerful, yet practical, cybersecurity solutions to organizations, and enables its MSP and MSSP partners to do the same. Netsurion provides Managed Threat Protection that combines a unified threat protection platform and a 24/7 ISO-certified security operations center (SOC). Netsurion also provides Secure Edge Networking, a complete managed network security solution architected to solve security, agility, resilience, and compliance needs at the branch locations of multi-location businesses.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs.

