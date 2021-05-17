International Water-Guard Industries Inc. (IWG) receives Patents for their Intelligent Pre-Select Water Quantity System

Surrey, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Patent No. 2,984,308 and USA Patent No. US 10,815,007 B2

IWG’s Intelligent Water Quantity Pre-Select System gives airlines control over the amount of water uploaded into the aircraft by providing real-time data on how much water is used on every flight.

By uploading more water than needed, airlines carry and burn more fuel.

The typical size of a potable water tank on a commercial narrow-body jet is 60 gallons, which full, weighs approximately 500lbs. The actual water-usage data collected from IWG’s Pre-Select System is proving to airlines they can save up to 400lbs per flight by only filling what they need. 400lbs saved every flight can mean millions of dollars in annual fuel savings for large airlines. Furthermore, this System from IWG saves more weight per flight than the combined usual airline weight-saving initiatives such as removing snacks, cutlery, magazines, and other items that passengers value.

When filling the aircraft potable water tank, the industry default practice has always been ‘fill-to-spill’ because there simply was no easy way for airlines to know how much water was needed on any given flight, until now. “Airlines fill their water tanks to capacity, which leads to carrying more fuel, which leads to emitting more carbon into the atmosphere” said Steven Bis, President and CEO of International Water-Guard.

“IWG’s Pre-Select System solves all that. It allows airlines to control the amount of water uploaded by pre-selecting the optimal target based on water-usage data from previous flights. Airlines can now install the IWG Pre-Select and eliminate hundreds of pounds of weight each flight by carrying an optimized amount of water, not only saving on fuel costs but also reducing carbon emissions” continued Steven.

IWG’s game-changing patented Intelligent Water Quantity Pre-Select System is both operationally and socially responsible; showing the world that the aviation industry is indeed taking climate change seriously.

IWG’s Pre-Select System is fully STC’d with Transport Canada, FAA, EASA, and ANAC, and is currently being applied to 737NG, MAX, and 737 Converted Freighter. Additional airframe STC’s can be available.



About IWG

Based out of British Columbia, Canada, International Water-Guard (IWG) has been helping business and commercial aircraft worldwide to improve the quality of the onboard water system, protecting both passengers and crew from the risk of waterborne illnesses, and providing exceptional components to enhance the capability of OEM installed water systems. IWG is the leading provider of flight-certified potable water treatment units, on- demand water heaters, and innovative weight-reduction water components and systems. As a Transport Canada-approved organization with numerous US and Canadian Supplemental Type Certificates to its credit, IWG has the aviation experience to design, certify, and deliver the finest potable water treatment solutions. Visit www.water.aero

