CyCognito named Market Leader in Attack Surface Protection in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito , the leader in external attack surface management and attack surface protection, today announced it was named a Market Leader in Attack Surface Protection from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



“CyCognito embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The CyCognito platform is an External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solution that delivers attack surface protection by combining the market’s most advanced EASM capabilities with automated multi-factor testing, to discover the paths of least resistance that attackers are most likely to use to compromise organizations.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most widely recognized cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. Each year they enlist a panel of top judges who are leading infosec experts to assess the field. We are pleased to be recognized as a leader in the External Attack Surface Management market, specifically for our attack surface protection solution,” said Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito.

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

