Blinky Bob Finance: The New Meme Coin King

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you a fan of Blinky Bob's music and memes? Well, the musician who has successfully built a career in music production just launched a meme token, Blinky. Blinky Bob finance token launched recently under Binance Smart blockchain. Its native token is expected to gain traction pretty fast by leveraging Blinky Bob's names and memes.



Under the Binance Smart chain, Blinky Bob finance provides its user base with affordable and fast transactions due to the blockchain's power. The Blinky Bob finance team is also leveraging social media channels to popularize the project. They have a Twitter page that is relatively new, where users get updates about Blinky Bob finance.

The page only has four tweets as of this writing but is expected to grow very active as the Blinky token increases adoption and usage. A Telegram channel is also in place and will serve as the Blinky Bob finance community's update centre.

The Telegram channel has over 1300 members already, while the Twitter page has over 6,000 followers. These pages are open for anyone to follow and be part of the community experiencing the growth and development of Blinky Bob finance.

Blinky Bob Network's Native Token

Blinky is the network's native token and is at the centre of everything on Blinky Bob finance. The protocol is based on Binance smart chain, so the native token uses the same format as other tokens on Binance smart chain. Blinky will serve the functions of LP acquisitions, reflection, and burning.

From its launch, the token has seen tremendous adoption and currently has about 3243 holders. There is a total supply of 939,668,038,190 Blinky, and the price of a Blinky token stands at $0.000001184. At the time of this writing, the total liquidity stands at $324,569 and a daily trading volume of $152,413.

Blinky token will work under a program that will ensure its continuity. 2% of its trade will automatically get channelled to the liquidity generation, while a further 2% gets burned. Token holders will also receive 2% as static rewards scheduled for redistribution.

What's the Future of Blinky Bob Finance?

As a meme coin leveraging Blinky Bob's popularity, the future of the token could be promising. One of Blinky Bob finance's Twitter community even termed Blinky as the meme coin king. Besides, going by the current DEXT statistics , more than half of the community supports Blinky Bob finance. The community trust indicates that 60% are in support, versus 40% who do not support the project. It's no surprise as Blinky launched as a community-driven deflationary token.

Also, Blinky Bob is leveraging the exploded NFT industry going by a recent tweet on its announcement page. According to the tweet, Blinky will be launching its first edition NFT dubbed Koala Chad. The NFT will come at a limited quantity of 1000.

Blinky Bob Finance Security

Blinky Bob finance does not fall on the blockchain projects with security issues bandwagon. The team has made an excellent choice of blockchain, the Binance Smart Chain, and the network is set to gain more utility in the decentralized finance space.

From a tweet made by Blinky Bob on May 15, Blinky Bob finance went through audits successfully, and the auditors found zero threats.

The network has also gone through PASS OR FAIL.ME, the Know Your Customer and Audit services provider, and passed with a rank of 3.5/5.

In Summary

Blinky Bob finance is the latest network seeking to leverage the latest developments to provide its community with a cutting-edge platform. Memes are a part of the internet today, and Blinky Bob memes' popularity is apparent. Blinky Bob finance seeks to take advantage of the popularity and promote a meme coin that is already dubbed the meme coin king by a member of the developing community of users on Twitter.

Blinky Bob network focuses on the current popularity of memes on social media to create and at the same time grow a meme coin whose updates will be prevalent on social media platforms. Blinky Bob's community of followers on both Telegram and Twitter is growing each day.

Further, Blinky is taking advantage of the current blaze in the NFT world to launch its first edition Koala Chad. It will be Blinky's new NFT, and the network is urging users to remain alert on how they can get it.

