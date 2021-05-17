Hotel Equities Names Martin Stitt as Senior Vice President of Operations, Canada

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, hotel owner, operator and development firm Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced Martin Stitt has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President of Operations, Canada, where he will oversee HE’s growing portfolio of hotels in the country. HE’s Canadian regional team based in Edmonton, Alberta provides corporate support across all disciplines including operations, food and beverage, sales and marketing, revenue generation, accounting and human resources to the firm’s 26 managed hotels in Canada.

Martin brings 30+ years of industry experience and a track record of success to his role with HE, as well as broad experience in all market segments from select service and extended stay, to resort, full-service and luxury. He most recently served as Area VP, Canada with Marriott International from 2015 to 2020 where he successfully led the integration of Delta Hotels and Starwood Hotels for Western Canada growing the portfolio from 5 to 26 managed properties with over 5,000 Associates and $600 million in annual sales.

“Martin brings over two decades of servant and performance-based hospitality leadership to our Canadian team,” said Bryan DeCort, Chief Operating Officer for Hotel Equities. “He is owner centric, associate focused and has an excellent reputation for driving results. His depth of hospitality experience and skills will immediately strengthen Hotel Equities as we continue to grow our footprint throughout Canada.”

Martin will work closely with HE’s Sr. VP of Business Development in Canada, Ryan McRae, to identify areas of opportunity for HE to lend its expertise and strategically expand its portfolio, adding value to individual hotel assets as well as small to mid-sized portfolio acquisitions. “We have heard from hoteliers in Canada who are interested in conversion opportunities and many with stalled construction projects who would benefit from our Development Services expertise,” said Ryan. “Having Martin in-market as a resource to hoteliers will be a huge benefit to HE and our clients as the industry rebounds and gains momentum.”

“I am excited to join the Hotel Equities team as we move into a time of strong recovery,” said Martin. “This is a terrific opportunity to build on Hotel Equities’ renowned culture and make a distinct difference for our owners, associates, and guests while simultaneously growing our portfolio in Canada.”

Martin received his MBA and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Guelph. In 2014, he received the University of Guelph George D. Bedell Alumni Award for Industry and Community Leadership. He continues to contribute to the development of leaders as Chair of the Policy Advisory Board for the School of Hospitality, Food, and Tourism Management. In addition, he provides Customer Experience advisory services to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Martin has actively served in the community participating on numerous boards in Canada including the Hotel Association of Canada, the Vancouver Hotel Association, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, Tourism Calgary, and the Greater Toronto Hotel Association.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 185+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees , an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com .

Attachment