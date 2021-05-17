DOPA Sends Sincerest Condolences to Senate Chairman of Pakistan on the Death of His Aunt

BERLIN, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The president and founder Mr. Rahim Shah Akhunkhail “sir”, Secretary General Abdul Wahab , president of DOPA Trade Council Mr. Muzaffar Khan, global information secretary Dr. Sami Ullah, Global Social Media Secretary Mr. Tajdar Yousufzai, President of DOPA Education Council Mr. Nadeem Sheikh, Senior Advisor Dr. Wajid Shah, President of DOPA employment council Mr. Obaid Durrani, president of DOPA Tourism Council Mr. Abdul Salam and 25 presidents of DOPA chapters around the globe express deep sympathy and condolences to Senate Chairman and all bereaved family members. We pray to Allah (swt) to give the deceased the highest place in heaven and give patience to the family members for such a huge loss.



DOPA is an independent, non-political, non-governmental, non-for-profit group of Overseas Pakistani from Dir as well as well-wisher of Dir regardless of their political affiliations, religious sect, social class, educational and ethnic background. DOPA has chapters in 25 countries and growing every day. Please visit our website for further details – http://www.dopaglobal.com .