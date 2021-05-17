NeuVector Named Most Innovative Container Security Solution by Cyber Defense Magazine

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced a pair of wins in the 9th annual Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Presented at RSA Conference 2021, NeuVector has been awarded the Most Innovative Container Security Solution and the company’s CEO, Stephanie Fohn, has been named one of the Top Women in Cybersecurity.



“NeuVector embodies the three major features we judges look for: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

NeuVector has continued to expand its platform for end-to-end container security and compliance. From the CI/CD pipeline through production, NeuVector delivers a unique Kubernetes-native solution trusted by global enterprises. The innovative platform provides the defense-in-depth that customers require to protect their most sensitive data and systems, and to continuously monitor and mitigate ever-evolving threats to containerized environments – including protection against unknown threats or zero days.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the innovation NeuVector is bringing to container security,” said Glen Kosaka, VP, Product Management, NeuVector. “From behavioral learning, to Security as Code automation, to full lifecycle risk monitoring and reporting, we understand the capabilities required to ensure container security while still preserving business agility for the DevOps, DevSecOps, and developer teams using our platform. We are also thrilled to see Stephanie’s well-deserved acknowledgement for her leadership driving our product, customer, and partner growth since joining NeuVector in 2019.”

“I’m proud of the NeuVector team and the product advancements which led to today’s recognition in the Global InfoSec Awards,” said Stephanie Fohn, CEO, NeuVector. “Nowhere within the technology industry is continual innovation as imperative as security. Threats will always continue to evolve, and security solutions must stay ahead. Particularly as more enterprises move into container infrastructures for the remarkable benefits they bring, comprehensive security must be part of that transformation.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit NeuVector.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G, with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9026e04-5a44-40ef-be2c-b9100eaabfad