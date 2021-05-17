Toronto, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. invite submissions for the 2021 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award.



The award is open to global researchers conducting research related to Canadian capital markets, including academics (e.g., professors and students) and practitioners. Research papers will be reviewed by a panel of investment experts who will evaluate each submission to ensure they are aligned with the rigorous values and standards embodied in the CFA designation. Author(s) of the winning research paper will be awarded $10,000 CAD and be announced in CFA Society Toronto’s quarterly publication, The Analyst.



The application deadline is August 13, 2021.



Visit cfatoronto.ca/hillsdaleaward to learn more about the 2021 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Celebrating over a quarter of a century of investment excellence, Hillsdale Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned, and client-aligned investment boutique managing over $4 billion on behalf of a select group of institutional and private wealth investors. Hillsdale engages in disciplined active investment management, specializing in equities, alternatives, ESG, and customized mandates. Hillsdale is recognized for both investment and service excellence – a reflection of its relentless pursuit of research and development and the dedication of its partners and employees. For more information, please refer to www.hillsdaleinv.com



CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Attachment