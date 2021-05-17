WISeKey NFT Webinar will discuss with experts the technology behind the Launch its First Ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) from Space activating the WISe.ART NFT Platform

The Swatch Space Shuttle STS – 75 will be replaced by a Jacob & Co Astronomia Sky



The WISe.SAT satellite on orbit in December 2021 will send a unique Key encrypted by WISeKey that will generate the digital identity of the Jacobs and Co watch to be physically inserted on the watch box using a WISeKey Microchip.

Jacobs and Co and WISeKey successfully conducted last month world premieres to auction both physical and virtual NFTs with an unpreceded attention to their combined leadership

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/12/fashion/watches-nft-auction-jean-claude-biver.html

During the Webinar WISeKey and experts will discuss technology behind the Launch its First Ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) from Space, a PocketPod deployer developed by FOSSA Systems will launch in June 2021 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX.

Geneva, Switzerland – May 17, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that on May 18, 2021 will hold “The Leading Trusted Non-Fungible Token Webinar” in cooperation with Casper Labs, Ocean Protocol and Fossa Systems to discuss the technology behind the launch of the first ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) from Space. A PocketPod deployer developed by FOSSA Systems will launch in June 2021 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX.

Date & Time May 18th

03:00 PM CET

09:00 AM EST Title The Leading Trusted Non Fungible Token Event Speakers – Carlos Creus Moreira – CEO and Founder –WISeKey

– Trent McConaghy – Founder of Ocean Protocol.

– Ashok Ranadive – Director of Professional Services at CasperLabs

– Chris Boos – CEO and Founder –Arago

– Sebastien Fanti – CEO and Founder – Lexing

– Julian Fernandez – CEO and Founder –Fossa Sytems

– Shauna Lee Lange Founder, Sacrosanct NFT

– Simon Schwerin Partner @ iconomy, helping founders and

investors in the tech & digital space

During the Webinar WISekey will introduce the TrustNFT.IO platform a suite of cutting-edge technologies in association with Open protocol and Casper labs combining WISeID with NFT transactions to ensure users’ privacy, security and safety whilst providing access to NFT trading.

WISeKey has joining forces with CasperLabs, the developer of Casper, the most reliable and secure blockchain for businesses, in a strategic partnership to bring trust to the hype around Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) with the launch of TrustedNFT.io . This strategic partnership will provide a dedicated, secure marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling NFTs, including artwork and luxury goods. The first major auction will occur in Summer 2021, with more information to come soon.

“By combining our Root of Trust with the Casper blockchain, we have created an innovative Trust Protocol that enables a wide range of use cases and business models, simply not possible with current blockchain-based solutions on their own,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “The first application of this collaboration will be the auctioning of digital twins of artwork and luxury collectibles, which we indisputably move into the virtual world, yet make their illegal use impossible.”

The marketplace combines the strengths of WISeKey and Ocean. WISeKey has developed specialized chips to link physical items with NFTs, and world-class blockchain identity technology. Ocean has developed powerful decentralized marketplace technology, battle-hardened in the domain of data. Combined with WISeKey’s NFTs, this marketplace technology readily ports to the domain of physical art and offers other benefits given the Ocean team’s pioneering experience in blockchain art platforms.

Purchasing an exclusive piece of art is always a matter of great joy, but this purchase comes with the concern that the work may be stolen, the art itself may not be an original, or its provenance might not be verifiable. While most high-end art collectors find it difficult to stop such acts, WISeKey’s WISeART technology takes steps to protect exclusive pieces of artwork. It combines cutting-edge authentication microprocessors with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures can ensure the authenticity of the artwork (see video https://youtu.be/oNvhMvdchGk ). Moreover, if the art is stolen, it can be traced, making it difficult to be traded on the secondary market. This control is possible to practice because each artwork’s identity is stored on an immutable ledger (blockchain) in the implemented system.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Swatch Group and Swatch Ltd. have no relation whatsoever with this project and Swatch Group and Swatch Ltd. are not sponsoring or supporting this NFT project.