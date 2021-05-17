Community Association Services of Indiana’s Tarsis Santos Earns Certified Manager of Community Associations Designation

Carmel, IN, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), an Associa® company, is proud to announce that community director, Tarsis Santos, has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. The CMCA® recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to manage community associations. The Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) administers the Certified Manager of Community Associations—The Essential Credential™. CAMICB is the professional accreditation body for over ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Mr. Santos has more than 25 years of experience in customer service, team leadership, and small-business ownership. His passion and commitment to exceptional customer service comes from his experience in a variety of industries, ranging from community association management, to a family-owned contracting and architectural firm, and a food and beverage business proprietor. Mr. Santos began his career with Associa as a community association manager. As CASI’s community director, he leads a team of community managers, in addition to managing a portfolio of single-family and condominium clients.

“Associa Community Association Services of Indiana is dedicated to fostering the education and industry training of our team members,” stated Jennifer Freeman, CASI president. “We are excited to celebrate Tarsis and his outstanding accomplishment. His continued development benefits our team, our communities, and our residents.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

