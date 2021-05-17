CleanSpark to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on CleanSpark’s Bitcoin Mining and Enterprise Computing Initiative Towards Zero-Emissions

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK)(“CleanSpark” or “the Company”), a diversified energy services and Bitcoin mining company, focused on solving modern energy challenges, today announced that CEO Zach Bradford will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, May 18, 2020, at 3:00 pm ET.

Topics covered will include the Company’s bitcoin mining operation, the enterprise computing industry's need to manage its emissions, and CleanSpark’s efforts to mine at or near zero-emissions. The chat will feature CleanSpark Chief Executive Officer Zach Bradford, and will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Head of Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay. The event is open for all.

REGISTER HERE: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1464712&tp_key=5150a40e2b

