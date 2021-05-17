Long Tail Pro Celebrates 10 Years As the Most Trusted Keyword Research Tool on the Market

RENO, Nev., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Tail Pro, the leading long tail keyword research tool , announces up to 50% off its annual plans and 30% off its monthly plans to celebrate the company's 10th year in business. To mark the anniversary, original founder of Long Tail Pro, Spencer Haws reflects on the past 10 years in this video , explaining why he created the tool, and how he still uses it today in his businesses.



To celebrate the anniversary, Long Tail Pro is having a Spring sale on plans. For one week only, May 19th through May 24th, new users can sign up for an annual plan starting at $207, or a monthly plan starting at $25.

Long Tail Pro is a comprehensive keyword suggestion tool that helps marketers find thousands of low-competition, high-value long tail keywords to rank for. The company's easy to use and easy to understand platform caters to SEO do-it-yourselfers, but is robust enough for agencies managing hundreds of successful SEO campaigns for clients.

As the original Founder of Long Tail Pro, Haws wasn't satisfied with the keyword research tools on the market in the mid-2000s when he was busy building his first successful niche websites. He wanted a powerful keyword research tool that would allow him to input multiple seed keywords at once and generate hundreds of keyword suggestions.

Haws also wanted a way to easily analyze the competitiveness of a keyword - how easy or difficult it is to rank for a keyword in Google based on search volume, competitors, and many other factors. Where other keyword research tools only gave vague difficulty scores of "low, medium, high," Long Tail Pro's proprietary algorithm gave marketers a keyword competitiveness score from 0 to 100.

"The same things that were important in a keyword research tool 10 years ago still apply today. Fast research, valuable data, and instant access to high-value, low-competition long tail keywords that you can actually rank for. I have built hundreds of niche websites over the years, and even after selling Long Tail Pro I still personally use the tool today for my keyword research," said Spencer Haws , founder of Long Tail Pro and NichePursuits.com.

"We're proud that Long Tail Pro is still the most trusted keyword research tool on the market 10 years later. Combined with our online learning resources and Long Tail Pro Academy courses, we make it easy for anyone to quickly learn keyword research, optimize their website, and start ranking, fast. For marketers just getting started and seasoned pros alike, now is a great time to sign up for an annual or monthly plan during our Spring anniversary sale," said Kevin Petersen, CEO of Long Tail Pro.

Learn more about Long Tail Pro and take advantage of the Spring anniversary sale May 19-24.

About Long Tail Pro:

Long Tail Pro is a SaaS keyword research tool application that helps website owners and marketers find Long Tail Keywords with low competition and high search volume. The website also has a full suite of tools to help businesses, bloggers, and entrepreneurs build and sustain high-converting SEO content that ranks at the top of the SERPs, which increases website traffic, conversions, and ultimately sales.