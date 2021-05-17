FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), May 17, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 10/05/2021 7,243 164.3794 1,190,599.99 3,718 200.4794 745,382.41 612,525.61 10,961 164.5037 1,803,125.60 11/05/2021 15,933 161.9323 2,580,067.34 3,400 198.2872 674,176.48 553,965.88 19,333 162.1080 3,134,033.22 12/05/2021 - - - 4,409 196.7937 867,663.42 716,012.07 4,409 162.3978 716,012.07 13/05/2021 7,079 161.6664 1,144,436.45 1,200 196.6628 235,995.36 195,344.23 8,279 161.8288 1,339,780.67 14/05/2021 8,000 163.4827 1,307,861.60 - - - - 8,000 163.4827 1,307,861.60 38,255 162.6706 6,222,965.38 12,727 198.2571 2,523,217.67 2,077,847.78 50,982 162.8185 8,300,813.16 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 14, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 51,578,094.08 for No. 301,132 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 5,352,663.30 (Euro 4,453,498.17*) for No. 26,285 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of May 14, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,239,928 common shares equal to 3.59% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 14, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,054,602 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 559,453,825.41.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

