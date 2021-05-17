Have You Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Investing In Danimer Scientific? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (“Danimer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On May 14, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on behalf of Danimer investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities between December 30, 2020 and March 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Danimer Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Danimer Defendants, allegedly, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations’ size and regulatory compliance; (iii) the Danimer Defendants had overstated Nodax’s biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

