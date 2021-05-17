Westell Introduces the RMM-300 Alarm Migration Unit, the Smart Way to Monitor Environmental Alarms

AURORA, Ill., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell, a leader in IoT monitoring solutions for more than 30 years, is pleased to announce a new product freeing environmental alarming from RAN equipment.



Westell’s new RMM-300 Alarm Migration Unit eliminates the need to migrate dry contact alarms to new RAN equipment every time a new generation comes along. As cellular carriers turn down CDMA sites, they face the challenge of re-homing alarms to new 4G or 5G equipment. The RMM-300 was created for carriers to future-proof alarm migration, these alarms will never have to be moved again. Westell manufactures reliable equipment, many Westell monitoring solutions installed over 25 years ago are still in use today, making this choice a solid investment. The RMM-300 is shipping today.

The RMM-300 has a small form factor, being only 1.2 inches deep, supporting rack, cabinet, and wall mount configurations to place the unit as close to existing alarm termination points as possible. Utilizing the 40 onboard I/O, RJ45 style connections, and an Ethernet port for backhaul, the built-in processor core sends alarms directly to the Network Operating Center (NOC).

In order to quickly and easily configure the RMM-300, a modern user interface (UI) is accessible via a web browser. To further ease of use, connections through smart devices are enabled with integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). To support large-scale customer deployments, Westell can custom pre-configure units before shipment. The UI allows for enabling or disabling alarms one at a time or in bulk. Lastly, the built-in ping feature makes testing network connectivity easy.

“The RMM-300 provides an advanced, intelligent, and affordable way to alarm your dry contacts for the last time. Upgrading monitoring equipment now allows carriers to save unnecessary labor costs during future generation upgrades.” said Amy Walther, Westell’s Vice President of Sales and Business Development-Intelligent Site Management.

About Westell

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance wireless infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's portfolio of products and solutions enable service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit www.westell.com or contact Customer Service at customerservice@westell.com or (800) 377-8766.

Westell Technologies, Inc. (Pink: WSTL) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

