Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

THE COLONY, Texas, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue was $35.1 million, a 38.6% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $6.4 million, a 41.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 18.3% of revenue compared with 17.9% during the first quarter of 2020.

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.06, compared with a net loss per share of $(0.02) per share during the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, a quarterly record and a 390% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.



“This year is off to a great start with growth from new and existing customers, significantly driven by an increase in waste volumes with customers, particularly in the industrial end market as their activity levels accelerated to make up for COVID-related constraints experienced last year. These increases more than offset the impact of the pandemic-led economic downturn in the automotive service and restaurant end markets. Comparisons also benefited from a full quarter of contribution from the Green Remedies acquisition we completed last October. Importantly, we demonstrated the operating leverage in our business model while driving 390% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we expect the increase in the industrial activity may fluctuate in the coming quarters, activity levels in those end markets that were hardest hit by the pandemic continue to improve and we anticipate showing improvements in year-over-year financial results for the balance of the year.”

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Quest will conduct a conference call Monday, May 17, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET, to review the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-866-548-4713 within the U.S. or 1-323-794-2093 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 1559471. The conference call, which may include forward-looking statements, is also being webcast and is available via the investor relations section of Quest’s website at https://investors.qrhc.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Quest’s investor relations website for 90 days.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, a non-GAAP financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA," is presented. From time-to-time, Quest considers and uses this supplemental measure of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents this non-GAAP measure because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest's performance. Quest's definition of this adjusted financial measure may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes this measure facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding items that Quest does not believe reflect its fundamental business performance and are not representative or indicative of its results of operations. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Quest's GAAP measures. (See attached table "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.")

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable our customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a "safe harbor" for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our belief that the positive momentum we saw in the back half of 2020 has continued in 2021 and we expect growth of new and existing customers will continue to offset the COVID-related downturn that we continue to experience in certain end markets. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, the spread of major epidemics (including Coronavirus) and other related uncertainties such as government-imposed travel restrictions, interruptions to supply chains, commodity price fluctuations, and extended shut down of businesses, and other factors discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Financial Tables Follow





Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 35,102 $ 25,332 Cost of revenue 28,662 20,789 Gross profit 6,440 4,543 Selling, general, and administrative 4,263 4,409 Depreciation and amortization 407 334 Total operating expenses 4,670 4,743 Operating income (loss) 1,770 (200 ) Interest expense 561 84 Income (loss) before taxes 1,209 (284 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 62 (52 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,147 $ (232 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 1,147 $ (232 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 18,505 15,397 Diluted 19,413 15,397





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Net income (loss) $ 1,147 $ (232 ) Depreciation and amortization 476 348 Interest expense 561 84 Stock-based compensation expense 310 377 Acquisition, integration, and related costs 19 — Other adjustments 53 9 Income tax expense (benefit) 62 (52 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,628 $ 534





BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,754 $ 7,516 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $977

and $935 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 20,723 17,421 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,184 1,069 Total current assets 32,661 26,006 Goodwill 66,310 66,310 Intangible assets, net 6,206 6,529 Property and equipment, net, and other assets 3,241 3,384 Total assets $ 108,418 $ 102,229 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 20,303 $ 15,247 Other current liabilities 1,584 1,393 Current portion of notes payable 624 624 Total current liabilities 22,511 17,264 Notes payable, net 14,300 14,948 Other long-term liabilities, net 1,854 1,974 Total liabilities 38,665 34,186 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,

18,690 and 18,413 shares issued and outstanding as

of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 166,987 166,425 Accumulated deficit (97,253 ) (98,400 ) Total stockholders’ equity 69,753 68,043 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 108,418 $ 102,229



