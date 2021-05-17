MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ending 2020 and Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM, “MEDIROM”), a leading holistic health services provider in Japan, today announced MEDIROM’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
FY 2020 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue decreased by 14.5% to $32.4 million, due to the COVID-19 lock-down in April and May 2020.
- Cost of revenues stayed relatively flat as a result of an increase in the total number of salons from 283 to 290, offset by cost reduction efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
- SG&A increased by 22.6% due to the office relocation and IPO expenses/costs.
- Impairment loss increased 139.1% as certain salons with relatively long contract terms of leases and large amounts of asset retirement costs were impaired.
- Net loss of $5 million recorded due to the COVID-19 halt and temporarily increased SG&A.
- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were negative $5.3 million and minus 16.3%, respectively.
- Cashflow from Operating Activities was negative $3.5 million, mainly due to the decrease in net income.
- Cashflow from Investing Activities was negative $1.3 million, primarily due to salons acquisitions from franchisees.
- Cashflow from Financing Activities was positive $13.8 million, due to $11.3 million in proceeds from the IPO and the special long-term bank loans for the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Net cash increased by $8.9 million in FY2020.
Corporate Highlights FY 2020
- The revenue decrease in System-Wide Sales was observed only from March to May due to the first COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency in operation in Tokyo metropolis and several prefectures.
- KPIs recovered after the first COVID-19 Declaration.
- Our mobile application LavⓇ is being upgraded for general consumers use on top of the engagement by Specific Guidance Program.
- Currently developing a self-charging smart bracelet, MOTHER TrackerⓇ, with a silicon valley start-up, Matrix Industries. Its major features are chargeless generator, boost converter, and Software Development Kit open policy.
- Preparing for the integration of the hashed health data collected at our salons, via mobile application and smart tracker.
Outlook and perspective FY 2021
- We are currently experiencing the third Declaration of Emergency for COVID-19 in major prefectures and cities.
- After observing the KPIs transition in FY2020 and ongoing FY2021, we concluded that our industry is regarded as a necessary service for people’s daily life. We believe that relaxation salon business segment will continue to stay stable, and that we can generate reasonable profit by controlling the cost and expenses.
- Acquired a medium sized salon in May 2021. We will actively continue to grow our salon business through M&A transactions.
- Intend for the MOTHER TrackerⓇ to be launched before the end of the year.
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to 2019
Revenues
Revenues derived from our Relaxation Salon Segment were JPY3,864,656 thousand (US$37,452 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2019, and JPY3,315,947 thousand (US$32,134 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2020.
The revenue from our Relaxation Salon Segment consists of revenue from directly-operated salons and revenue from franchising. In the year ended December 31, 2019, our revenue from directly-operated salons and from franchising was JPY2,031,155 thousand (US$19,684 thousand) and JPY1,833,501 thousand (US$17,768 thousand), respectively. In the year ended December 31, 2020, our revenue from directly-operated salons and from franchising decreased to JPY2,026,806 thousand (US$19,641 thousand) and JPY1,289,141 thousand (US$12,493 thousand), respectively.
The primary factor for the decrease in revenues from directly-operated salons between year end 2019 and 2020 was the decrease in the number of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year ended December 31, 2019, our salons had customer visits of 857 thousand, while in the same period of 2020, the figure was 650 thousand excluding visitors to our JOYHANDS WELLNESS salons located in spa facilities (for which data is not available).
The primary reason for the decrease in revenues from franchising was also the decrease in the number of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year ended December 31, 2019, our franchised salons had served 302.9 thousand customers, while in the same period of 2020, franchised salons served 187.5 thousand customers. Although this decrease in revenue by our franchisees resulted in less royalty income for the Company, our expenses for providing supporting services to our franchisees decreased accordingly.
We recognize revenue from initial franchise membership on the opening date of the new franchised salons. In addition, our revenue from franchise royalties includes revenues from recurring royalty income, rental income from subleased salon properties, construction of franchised salons, uniforms and training sales.
The revenue from our Preventative Healthcare Segment decreased 41.1% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, as a result of a slower increase in the number of participants in the Health Guidance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our MOTHER Tracker® is still at the development stage and as such generates no revenue.
Cost of Revenues
For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, the cost of revenues was JPY 2,957,506 thousand (US$28,661 thousand) and JPY2,912,667 thousand (US$28,226 thousand), respectively. Total cost of revenues stayed relatively flat for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the prior year as a result of an increase in the total number of salons from 283 to 290, offset by cost reduction efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. These cost reductions included furlough of our relaxation therapists and employees, as well as temporary rent reductions negotiated with the landlords. The cost to revenue ratios were 75.7% during the year ended December 31, 2019 and 87.2% during the comparable period in 2020. Total cost of revenues as a percentage of revenue increased from the prior year as a result of lower revenue levels due to COVID-19, which outpaced the decreases in cost of revenues.
The cost of revenue from directly-operated salon increased by JPY236,950 thousand (US$2,296 thousand) from JPY1,912,893 thousand (US$18,538 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2019 to JPY2,149,843 thousand (US$20,833 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2020. The cost of revenue from franchising activities decreased by JPY274,854 thousand (US$2,664 thousand) from JPY1,019,956 thousand (US$9,884 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2019 to JPY745,102 thousand (US$7,221 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in cost of revenues from directly-operated salons and the corresponding decrease in cost of revenues from franchised salons was due to the acquisition of franchised salons and conversion into directly-operated salons.
Selling, General, and Administration Expenses
For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, the selling, general, and administration expenses were JPY871,862 thousand (US$8,449 thousand) and JPY1,068,537 thousand (US$10,355 thousand), respectively. The percentage of revenue of selling, general, and administration expenses in the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 was 22.3% and 32.0%, respectively. The increase in 2020 was a result of an increase in the number of new college graduate employees, moving expenses incurred in connection with the relocation of our headquarters, and professional fees incurred in connection with our initial public offering.
Impairment Loss on Long-lived Assets
MD, BEW and DW recorded impairment losses of JPY30,224 thousand (US$293 thousand), JPY9,420 thousand (US$91 thousand) and JPY4,902 thousand (US$48 thousand), respectively, for 2019 while MD and DW recorded impairment losses of JPY93,589 thousand (US$907 thousand) and JPY12,912 thousand (US$125 thousand), respectively, for 2020. The impairment losses increased as certain salons with relatively long contract terms of leases and large amounts of asset retirement costs were impaired.
Interest Expense
Interest expense was relatively flat in 2020 compared with that of 2019.
Gain from Bargain Purchase
Gain from bargain purchases through acquisitions of relaxation salons decreased by JPY6,487 thousand (US$63 thousand) from the prior year because we entered into no bargain purchase transaction.
Other Income—Net
Other income increased in 2020 by JPY127,146 thousand (US$1,232 thousand) to JPY131,299 thousand (US$1,272 thousand), a 3,061.5% increase from 2019. The increase in other income was due to the receipt of government subsidies of JPY111,581thousand (US$1,081 thousand) in relation to COVID-19.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax benefit for 2020 was JPY87,519 thousand (US$848 thousand), an improvement of JPY103,480 thousand (US$1,003 thousand), from income tax expense of JPY15,961 thousand (US$155 thousand). This was mainly due to deferred tax benefit of JPY 107,264 thousand (US$1,039 thousand) recorded for 2020 whereas deferred tax expense of JPY5,739 thousand (US$56 thousand) incurred for 2019, which was partially offset by an increase in current tax expense by JPY9,523 thousand (US$92 thousand). The fluctuation in deferred tax expense was driven primarily by fluctuations in deferred tax assets related to operating loss carryforwards. The increase in current tax expense was mainly due to an increase in inhabitant tax per capita, which is calculated based on capital and the number of employees.
Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Our consolidated net income in the year ended December 31, 2019 was JPY17,335 thousand (US$168 thousand), or 0.4% of consolidated revenue, while our consolidated net loss for the comparable period in 2020 was JPY539,170 thousand (US$5,225 thousand), or -16.1% of consolidated revenue, as a result of the key factors described above. Our Adjusted EBITDA decreased from JPY139,301 thousand (US$1,350 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2019 to a loss of JPY(543,456) thousand (US$5,267 thousand) for the comparable period in 2020, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margins of 3.6%, and (16.3)% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. The key factors behind this decrease, other than changes in revenues, cost of revenues, and selling, general and administrative expenses, were the increase of impairment loss on long-lived assets by JPY61,955 thousand (US$600 thousand) and increase of subsidies by JPY111,581 thousand (US$1,081 thousand).
Cash Flows
The following table sets forth a summary of our cash flows for the periods indicated.
|Year ended December 31,
|2020($)
|2020(¥)
|2019(¥)
|Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders
|$
|(5,225
|)
|¥
|(539,170
|)
|¥
|17,335
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|(3,551
|)
|(366,420
|)
|7,870
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,353
|)
|(139,599
|)
|(37,931
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,879
|1,432,131
|331,994
|Net increase of cash and cash equivalents during the period
|8,975
|926,112
|301,933
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|$
|4,977
|¥
|513,621
|¥
|211,688
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|13,952
|¥
|1,439,733
|¥
|513,621
Operating Activities
Net cash flows provided by operating activities decreased from JPY7,870 thousand (US$76 thousand) in the year ended December 31,2019 to negative JPY366,420 thousand (US$3,551 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to decrease in net income attributable to shareholders, decrease in contract liabilities, decrease in deposits received, while partially offset by decrease in accounts receivable, increase in accrued expenses, increase in lease and guarantee deposits, and add-back of impairment loss on long-lived assets and depreciation and amortization.
Investing Activities
Net cash flows used in investing activities increased from JPY37,931 thousand (US$ 368 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2019 to JPY139,599 thousand (US$1,353 thousand) in the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to acquisitions of businesses, acquisitions of property and equipment, cost additions to internal use software, partially offset by proceeds from sale of affiliated company securities and payment received on long-term accounts receivable-other, net.
The total amount of capital investment made in the year ended December 31, 2020 was JPY203,320 thousand (US$1,970 thousand). The main investments were JPY99,195 thousand (US$961 thousand) for acquisitions of businesses, JPY73,556 thousand (US$713 thousand) for acquisition of property and equipment, and JPY30,569 thousand (US$296 thousand) for additional development of internal use software.
Financing Activities
Net cash flows from financing activities increased from JPY331,994 thousand (US$3,217 thousand) in 2019 to JPY1,432,131 thousand (US$13,879 thousand) in 2020, primarily due to proceeds from the initial public offering of JPY1,168,627 thousand (US$11,325 thousand) in December 2020, proceeds from long-term borrowings of JPY775,000 thousand (US$7,510 thousand), partially offset by the repayment of long-term loans of JPY206,440 thousand (US$2,001 thousand), repayment of short-term loans of JPY180,000 thousand (US$1,744 thousand), payment of deferred offering costs of JPY97,857 thousand (US$948 thousand), and payment of installment payables related to business acquisitions of JPY33,949 thousand (US$329 thousand).
(1) For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, see the following table.
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except Adjusted EBITDA margin)
|2020($)
|2020(¥)
|2019(¥)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(5,225
|)
|¥
|(539,170
|)
|¥
|17,335
|Dividend income and interest income
|(13
|)
|(1,334
|)
|(1,338
|)
|Interest expense
|128
|13,234
|13,591
|Gain from bargain purchases
|—
|—
|(6,487
|)
|Other, net
|(1,272
|)
|(131,299
|)
|(4,153
|)
|Income tax expense
|(848
|)
|(87,519
|)
|15,961
|Equity in earnings (loss) of investment
|—
|—
|(559
|)
|Operating income
|$
|(7,230
|)
|¥
|(746,088
|)
|¥
|34,350
|Depreciation and amortization
|604
|62,290
|46,174
|Losses on sales of directly-operated salons to franchises
|—
|—
|9,600
|Losses on disposal of property and equipment, net and other intangible assets, net
|328
|33,841
|4,631
|Impairment loss on long-lived assets
|1,031
|106,501
|44,546
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,267
|)
|¥
|(543,456
|)
|¥
|139,301
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(16.3
|)
|%
|(16.3
|)
|%
|3.6
|%
(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by total revenue for the same period.
|MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
(Yen in thousands, except share data)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|¥
|1,439,733
|¥
|513,621
|Time deposits
|32,524
|38,520
|Accounts receivable-trade, net
|148,540
|337,048
|Accounts receivable-other
|411,278
|428,278
|Due from shareholder
|―
|8,266
|Inventories
|7,956
|5,511
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|47,193
|47,485
|Total current assets
|2,087,224
|1,378,729
|Property and equipment, net
|235,930
|168,955
|Goodwill
|150,720
|78,282
|Other intangible assets, net
|97,615
|77,638
|Investments
|500
|14,044
|Long-term accounts receivable-other, net
|116,942
|106,208
|Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net
|1,578,828
|1,829,968
|Lease and guarantee deposits
|710,636
|769,104
|Deferred tax assets, net
|655,591
|222,505
|Deferred offering costs
|―
|57,509
|Other assets
|79,480
|54,523
|Total assets
|¥
|5,713,466
|¥
|4,757,465
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|¥
|67,016
|¥
|122,590
|Accrued expenses
|889,112
|447,974
|Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings
|242,281
|371,570
|Accrued income taxes
|43,198
|17,834
|Contract liability (current)
|172,063
|―
|Advances received
|461,665
|483,124
|Short-term lease liability
|658,320
|704,024
|Other current liabilities
|118,933
|115,573
|Total current liabilities
|2,652,588
|2,262,689
|Long-term borrowings - net of current portion
|668,380
|150,531
|Deposit received
|375,463
|474,388
|Long-term contract liability - net of current portion
|333,978
|―
|Long-term lease liability - net of current portion
|992,892
|1,136,799
|Asset retirement obligation
|191,192
|127,411
|Other liabilities
|7,716
|5,589
|Total liabilities
|5,222,209
|4,157,407
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 18)
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par value; 9,999,999 shares authorized; 4,915,000 shares issued and 4,822,500 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020; 4,115,000 shares issued and 4,022,500 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019
|1,179,313
|595,000
|Class A common stock, no par value; 1 share authorized; 1 share issued and 1 share outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019
|100
|100
|Treasury stock, at cost- 92,500 common shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019
|(3,000
|)
|(3,000
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,018,146
|713,267
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,703,302
|)
|(705,309
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|491,257
|600,058
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|¥
|5,713,466
|¥
|4,757,465
|MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
(Yen in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Revenue from directly-operated salons
|¥
|2,026,806
|¥
|2,031,155
|Franchise revenue
|1,289,141
|1,833,501
|Other revenues
|25,670
|43,608
|Total revenues
|3,341,617
|3,908,264
|Cost of revenues and operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue from directly-operated salons
|2,149,843
|1,912,893
|Cost of franchise revenue
|745,102
|1,019,956
|Cost of other revenues
|17,722
|24,657
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,068,537
|871,862
|Impairment loss on long-lived assets
|106,501
|44,546
|Total cost of revenues and operating expenses
|4,087,705
|3,873,914
|Operating (loss) income
|(746,088
|)
|34,350
|Other income (expense):
|Dividend income
|2
|2
|Interest income
|1,332
|1,336
|Interest expense
|(13,234
|)
|(13,591
|)
|Gain from bargain purchases
|―
|6,487
|Subsidies
|111,581
|―
|Other, net
|19,718
|4,153
|Total other income (expense)
|119,399
|(1,613
|)
|(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense and equity in earnings of investment
|(626,689
|)
|32,737
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(87,519
|)
|15,961
|Equity in earnings of investment
|―
|559
|Net (loss) income
|¥
|(539,170
|)
|¥
|17,335
|Net (loss) earnings per share
|Basic
|¥
|(133.97
|)
|¥
|4.63
|Diluted
|¥
|(133.97
|)
|¥
|4.06
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|4,024,692
|3,747,296
|Diluted
|4,024,692
|4,272,302
|MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
(Yen in thousands)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|¥
|(539,170
|)
|¥
|17,335
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|62,290
|46,174
|Losses on sales of directly-operated salons to franchisees
|―
|9,600
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|(11,376
|)
|271
|Impairment loss on investments
|10,544
|―
|Losses on disposal of property and equipment, net and other intangible assets, net
|33,841
|4,631
|Impairment loss on long-lived assets
|106,501
|44,546
|Gain from bargain purchases
|―
|(6,487
|)
|Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|(107,264
|)
|5,739
|Other non-cash (gains) expense – net
|1,903
|(895
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable-trade, net
|189,143
|(66,877
|)
|Accounts receivable-other
|(48,031
|)
|(36,190
|)
|Inventories
|(2,445
|)
|892
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(8,167
|)
|(39,698
|)
|Lease and guarantee deposits
|58,468
|(14,163
|)
|Accounts payable
|(55,574
|)
|(18,729
|)
|Accrued expenses
|206,706
|116,856
|Accrued income taxes
|25,364
|4,200
|Contract liability
|(160,595
|)
|―
|Advances received
|(15,322
|)
|(39,177
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(3,389
|)
|10,226
|Deposit received
|(98,925
|)
|(20,871
|)
|Other assets and other liabilities – net
|(10,922
|)
|(9,513
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(366,420
|)
|7,870
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of time deposits
|(26,703
|)
|(37,900
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
|10,000
|6,000
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|53,000
|―
|Acquisition of investment securities
|―
|(13,544
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(73,556
|)
|(7,406
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|3,227
|5,000
|Cost additions to internal use software
|(30,569
|)
|(12,068
|)
|Acquisition of businesses – net of cash acquired
|(99,195
|)
|(3,201
|)
|Proceeds from due from shareholder
|8,267
|8,412
|Payment received on short-term loans receivable
|900
|450
|Payment received on long-term accounts receivable-other, net
|15,030
|16,326
|Net cash used in investing activities
|¥
|(139,599
|)
|¥
|(37,931
|)