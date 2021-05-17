German American Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting

JASPER, Indiana, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GABC) announced today that, in light of lingering health and safety concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will offer shareholders the ability to participate in its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders via webcast. While the Company will hold the Annual Meeting as presented in the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement first mailed to shareholders on or about April 5, 2021, it is encouraging shareholders that have health and safety concerns to participate in the meeting via the webcast or by teleconference, rather than attending the meeting in person.

Webcast Details. The Annual Meeting webcast details are below:

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://ir.germanamerican.com/news-events/event-calendar/default.aspx.

Note: While shareholders will be able to view and listen to the meeting via webcast, they will not be able to vote or revoke a proxy via this manner of participation.

Slide Presentation: The slide presentation for the Annual Meeting can be accessed, once available, by visiting: https://ir.germanamerican.com/news-events/presentations/default.aspx.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the meeting at https://ir.germanamerican.com/news-events/event-calendar/default.aspx. The replay will remain available for 30 days.

Teleconference Option. Shareholders will also have the option to listen to the meeting via teleconference. To listen to the live teleconference, shareholders should dial (888) 886-7786. Those shareholders planning to listen should connect to the teleconference at least ten (10) minutes prior to the start of the meeting, as an operator will register your name. Similar to the webcast option, while shareholders will be able to listen to the meeting via teleconference, they will not be able to vote or revoke a proxy via this manner of participation.

Important Note Regarding Voting

As discussed above, shareholders will not be able to vote or revoke a proxy via the webcast or teleconference. Therefore, to ensure that their votes are counted at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to complete and return their proxy cards or direct their brokers, banks or nominees to vote their shares (if applicable), or to otherwise vote by Internet or telephone by following the instructions in the proxy materials. Shareholders of record may still attend the meeting and revoke their proxy at any time before it is voted.

For any questions relating to accessing the webcast or teleconference, please contact Investor Relations at (812) 482-1314.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:

Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

D. Neil Dauby, President and Chief Operating Officer

Bradley M Rust, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(812) 482-1314