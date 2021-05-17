Sarepta Therapeutics to Share Expression and Safety Results from Study 103 (ENDEAVOR) Evaluating SRP-9001, its Investigational Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to present 12-week expression and safety results from Study SRP-9001-103 (Study 103), also known as ENDEAVOR. Study 103 is the first clinical trial using Sarepta’s commercially representative material for SRP-9001 (rAAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-dystrophin) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. SRP-9001 is an investigational gene transfer therapy intended to deliver its micro-dystrophin-encoding gene to muscle tissue for the targeted production of the micro-dystrophin protein.



The presentation will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and slides will be archived there following the call for one year. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 2599264. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the “Sarepta-hosted Clinical Update for Micro-dystrophin Gene Therapy.”

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

