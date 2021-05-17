Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that it is postponing its previously announced investor conference call scheduled to be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. The company filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today in order to extend the due date of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, by five calendar days as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is postponing the investor call in light of that filing delay. The company will announce a new date and time for a rescheduled investor call.



About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition to its naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI™, Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, influenza, asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, US Compounding Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com.

