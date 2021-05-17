TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Significant year-over-year revenue growth of 214% to $12.3M

Robust backlog from leading retailers across all product lines

Lake Forest, CA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased 214% to $12.3 million, compared to $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by strong demand for ToughBuilt products that across all product lines from leading customers in the United States and Canada.

GAAP gross profit increased 128% to $3.5 million, compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP gross profit margins for the quarter were 28.2%, compared to 38.9% in the year ago period. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in cost of goods sold following the recategorization of logistic-related expenses such as custom duty fees, warehouse storage & handling costs, and freight costs. Prior to Q4 2020, these expenses were reported under operating expenses.

On an adjusted* basis, first quarter gross margins were 28.2%, compared to 36.0% in the prior period. The decrease in adjusted gross margins was primarily driven by increased year-over-year shipping costs.

GAAP operating expense were $9.4 million, compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expense was primarily driven by higher SG&A expenses due to an expanded workforce from 32 to 82 employees, increased R&D expenses, increased fulfillment fees related to increased online order volume, and marketing costs.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.1 million, or $0.09 per share, as compared to a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.43 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents was $32.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

*adjusted gross margins reflect the recategorization of logistic-related expenses under cost of goods sold. Prior to Q4 2020, these expenses were reported under operating expenses.

“The strategic investments we’ve made in research and development, coupled with our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, continue to pay off, which translated into significant revenue growth and a robust backlog coming out of the first quarter of 2021,” commented Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s Chief Executive Officer. “The growth in revenue was driven in part by the quarter-over-quarter introduction of new SKUs across Soft and Metal Goods, as well as increased demand for our job site support products. The unique design and functionality of our ToughBuilt product suite continues to resonate with our customers, resulting in increased interest from large retailers across the globe and the expansion of our existing retail relationships. For the remainder of 2021, our strategic priorities include leveraging our existing retail network to launch several additional product lines, expanding into high-growth international markets and enhancing our manufacturing and distribution capabilities.”

Mr. Panosian continued, “I am extremely proud of the ToughBuilt team and their unwavering commitment to innovation and execution. In light of the global pandemic, we have implemented several measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees, and to address the uncertainties caused by global dislocations.”

