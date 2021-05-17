iCAD to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

NASHUA, N.H., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, iCAD’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating at the following three virtual investor conferences in May and June:



Oppenheimer’s MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit will post a pre-recorded presentation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

The 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 will host a live presentation starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.

18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference will host virtual 1x1 meetings on June 2, 2021.



Webcasts of all events will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.icadmed.com/financial-news-and-events.html. An audio archive of all the presentations will also be available on the website.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors

+ 1-212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com