Pacific Biosciences Further Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Catherine Ball to Newly Created Position of Senior Vice President of Research

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, today announced the appointment of three new hires to its growing team. Dr. Catherine Ball joins the company as Senior Vice President of Research, Kathleen Lynch joins as Head of Global Government Affairs and Corporate Communications, and Michele Farmer joins as Chief Accounting Officer.



Dr. Ball is a product of the California education system having completed her PhD in Molecular Biology at UCLA and her Postdoctoral research at Berkeley prior to 17 years at Stanford. Most recently, she was the Chief Scientific Officer of AncestryDNA where over the course of nine years she built and led a team of population geneticists, statisticians, computer scientists and laboratory scientists to create the scientific roadmap, genotyping platform, and analytical approaches behind the AncestryDNA and AncestryHealth direct-to-consumer products and services.

“Cathy is a proven, high-impact executive and scientist with the personal mission to bring the benefits of genomics to people around the world,” shared Mark Van Oene, Chief Operations Officer at PacBio. “In building and leading this new function, Cathy will focus on expanding the team and directing investments into early research and technology development activities to broaden our toolkit and feed our product development pipeline so we can positively impact health care innovation.”

“It is an exciting time to join PacBio and I am honored to have the opportunity to join the talented teams as we make research and collaboration investments to further explore PacBio’s current products, open new long-read markets with complete applications and investigate additional technologies and approaches to build a multi-omic portfolio,” said Dr. Catherine Ball, Senior Vice President of Research at PacBio.

Kathy Lynch brings a deep and diverse background in healthcare and biotech, to this newly created role to lead global government affairs and corporate communications. Kathy joins PacBio from Illumina where she started the company’s government affairs efforts in 2015 and served as the Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Public Policy. Kathy previously guided government affairs and held leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies and Invitrogen. Kathy received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Hampshire and her Juris Doctorate from St. John’s University School of Law.

“Over her career within the genomics ecosystem, Kathy has established herself as a key driver who creates and implements strategies to propel access to genomics technology globally,” said Christian Henry, President and CEO of PacBio. “Our team is excited to have Kathy on board as we believe her unique expertise at the intersection of innovation, business and policy will be a force-multiplier as we more deeply embed ourselves in the genomics community to advance human health.”

“I have dedicated my career to work across constituencies to drive the adoption of innovative technologies in healthcare and biotech and I am thrilled to join the impressive team at PacBio,” said Kathy Lynch, Head of Global Government Affairs and Corporate Communications at PacBio.

Michele Farmer joins PacBio from Illumina, where she was the Senior Director of Accounting. She joined Illumina in 2009 and has more than sixteen years of progressive experience in accounting, finance, and auditing roles. Michele most recently led a team responsible for general accounting, consolidation, revenue recognition, mergers and acquisitions, financial systems, financial reporting, and technical accounting. Michele is passionate about building and growing teams to support the company’s strategic goals and objectives. Prior to joining Illumina, Michele started her career as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Michele is a Certified Public Accountant and earned her bachelor’s degree in Accounting from San Diego State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michele and her deep finance experience to our team as we drive our business forward in this new phase of commercialization and growth,” said Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer at PacBio. “Michele’s leadership, extensive knowledge of the field and passion for genomics and its potential to meaningfully improve human health are a perfect addition to our team.”

“I am grateful to join the PacBio team at this pivotal time as we dramatically increase our infrastructure and operations to support sustained long-term growth,” shared Michele Farmer, Chief Accounting Officer at PacBio. “The opportunity to continue my career with this team and lead this function is truly exciting.”

