Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Company Provides Corporate Update and Overview of Growth Plans

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, supplements and medical devices, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and is also providing a corporate update for shareholders.

Effective March 1, 2021, the Company effectuated a 1-for-6 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. Accordingly, all share and per share amounts included herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split for all periods presented.

Financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the following:

  • Total revenue of $233,297 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $245,723 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of approximately 5%.
  • Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $(2,669,525) or $(0.13) per share, as compared to a net loss of $(2,346,913) or $(0.18) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • Cash balance of $43,329,674 and net working capital of $43,012,927 at March 31, 2021.

Corporate highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and subsequently include the following:

  • Bret Scholtes joined the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Scholtes is a veteran of the nutritional products industry who also has experience leading an NYSE listed public company.
  • The Company initiated a placebo-controlled clinical trial to study the impact on visual function, as measured by visual field sensitivity, in patients with glaucoma after a 12-week regimen of the Company’s GlaucoCetin® product.
  • The Company completed equity financings that generated gross proceeds of $35,000,000, before commissions and other costs, and generated additional proceeds from the exercise of warrants of $3,568,415.
  • Ho Wah Genting Berhad (HWGB), Guardion’s exclusive distributor in Malaysia, advised the Company that Astramern Astra H (formerly Astramern Nutra H), an immune support dietary supplement designed and produced by the Company, has been granted product registration approval by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (“NPRA”). The Company’s vitamin formulation, Astramern Nutra V, had previously received product approval from the NPRA in August 2020. These immune support dietary supplements are designed to be packaged together for sale by HWGM in Malaysia.  

Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I joined Guardion as CEO in early January 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, I am pleased that we were able to implement and complete several major initiatives. Of particular note, were able to accomplish Guardion’s transition from financial uncertainty to financial stability through the successful capital raises. We completed a reverse stock split to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.”    

“I am excited for the future and the role we can play in addressing the health needs of consumers. Our strategy is to build Guardion into a leading clinical nutrition company, with the objective that Guardion becomes a leader in our target markets. We are also continuing to assess and evaluate our business, core fundamentals and capabilities, and market opportunities for the Company’s products and services.”

“At certain stages of our lives, and as we age, our ability to obtain essential nutrients from our diets, declines. These nutrients support critical metabolic pathways. Our clinical studies aim to demonstrate that the correct supply of these nutrients can restore certain functions in the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 12 million people 40 years of age in the United States have vision impairment. The Company believes that specific and targeted nutrition strategies can help to offset vision loss in many of these eye conditions. Consumers with eye disease, as well as other age-related conditions, represents significant and underserved markets. We utilize our understanding of particular markets and our scientific knowledge to conduct clinical studies that demonstrate the impact of clinical nutrition to help offset the impact of these conditions, such as supporting visual function in certain types of eye disease. This type of investment underpins our strategy of supporting our scientifically developed brands with strong clinical evidence. We can provide valuable and differentiated solutions to healthcare professionals and their patients that make meaningful contribution to the quality of life.”

“The process for creating long-term sustainable value involves analyzing areas of consumer needs and interest, seeking out market gaps, and then designing clinical studies to focus on these areas. We are committed to developing brands and products that are differentiated by science and can generate compelling product claims, and then executing detailed marketing plans that implement an omni-channel marketing and sales effort. We are also in the process of establishing our nascent brands and identifying core customer bases where we can accelerate our marketing efforts once our clinical support and scientific evidence is in place.”

Mr. Scholtes concluded, “Over the long-term, the key to our success will be our ability to create value for well-differentiated and robust brands that are based on strong, clinically proven claims that address consumer needs in growing markets, both domestically and internationally. We are committed to bringing compelling products to market under these brands that are supported by strong scientific evidence. We appreciate the support of our shareholders as we focus on the Company’s evolution during 2021.” 

Financial Results
Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased by approximately 5% to $233,297, as compared total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $245,723. The relatively flat overall performance reflects a combination of improved sales of medical foods and nutraceuticals, offset by a decrease in medical device sales primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 office closures for many in our customer base. In addition, the Company sold one MapcatSF device in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 for approximately $25,000. There have been no further sales of MapcatSF devices.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $2,769,807, as compared to operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $2,472,837, an increase of approximately 12%.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $(2,669,525), as compared to net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $(2,346,913), an increase of approximately 14%.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 March 31,  December 31,
 2021  2020
 (Unaudited)   
Assets       
        
Current assets       
Cash$43,329,674  $8,518,732 
Accounts receivable 64,897   11,248 
Inventories 288,527   384,972 
Prepaid expenses 312,523   179,931 
        
Total current assets  43,995,621    9,094,883 
        
Deposits 11,751   11,751 
Property and equipment, net 265,978   285,676 
Right of use asset, net 379,120   418,590 
Intangible assets 50,000   50,000 
        
Total assets$ 44,702,470   $9,860,900 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity       
        
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$230,403  $608,313 
Accrued expenses 518,826   127,637 
Payable to former officer 67,708   148,958 
Derivative warrant liability -   25,978 
Operating lease liability – current 165,757   162,845 
Total current liabilities 982,694   1,073,731 
        
Operating lease liability – long term 229,430   271,903 
        
Total liabilities 1,212,124   1,345,634 
        
Commitments and contingencies       
        
Stockholders’ Equity       
        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 24,426,993 and 15,170,628 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 24,427   15,171 
Additional paid-in capital 100,192,794   62,583,423 
Accumulated deficit (56,726,875  (54,083,328)
        
Total stockholders’ equity 43,490,346   8,515,266 
        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$ 44,702,470   $9,860,900 
        
        










Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2021  2020 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Revenue        
Medical foods $162,143  $139,789 
Medical devices  71,154   91,190 
Other  -   14,744 
Total revenue  233,297   245,723 
         
Cost of goods sold        
Medical foods  84,917   66,196 
Medical devices  48,098   40,642 
Other  -   2,270 
Total cost of goods sold  133,015   109,108 
         
Gross profit  100,282   136,615 
         
Operating expenses        
Research and development  20,608   31,188 
Sales and marketing  457,727   488,846 
General and administrative  2,291,472   1,952,803 
         
Total operating expenses  2,769,807   2,472,837 
         
Loss from operations  (2,669,525)  (2,336,222)
         
Other expenses:        
Interest expense  -   (1,747
Change in fair value of derivative liability  -   (8,944)
         
Total other expenses  -   (10,691
         
Net loss $(2,669,525) $(2,346,913)
         
Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $(0.13) $(0.18)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted  21,351,380   13,105,061 


  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 
  Corporate  Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals  Medical Devices  Total 
             
Revenue $-  $162,143  $71,154  $233,297 
                 
Cost of goods sold  -   84,917   48,098   133,015 
                 
Gross profit  -   77,226   23,056   100,282 
                 
Stock compensation expense  387,615   -   -   387,615 
                 
Operating expenses  1,150,600   1,176,127   55,465   2,382,192 
                 
Loss from operations $(1,538,215) $(1,098,901) $(32,409) $(2,669,525)


  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 
  Corporate  Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals  Medical Devices  Total 
             
Revenue $14,744  $139,789  $91,190  $245,723 
                 
Cost of goods sold  -   78,439   30,669   109,108 
                 
Gross profit  14,744   61,350   60,521   136,615 
                 
Stock compensation expense  503,893   -   -   503,893 
                 
Operating expenses  915,552   937,123   116,269   1,968,944 
                 
Loss from operations $(1,404,701) $(875,773) $(55,748) $(2,336,222)


