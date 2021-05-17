Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, supplements and medical devices, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and is also providing a corporate update for shareholders.



Effective March 1, 2021, the Company effectuated a 1-for-6 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. Accordingly, all share and per share amounts included herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split for all periods presented.

Financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the following:

Total revenue of $233,297 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $245,723 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of approximately 5%.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $(2,669,525) or $(0.13) per share, as compared to a net loss of $(2,346,913) or $(0.18) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Cash balance of $43,329,674 and net working capital of $43,012,927 at March 31, 2021.



Corporate highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and subsequently include the following:

Bret Scholtes joined the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Scholtes is a veteran of the nutritional products industry who also has experience leading an NYSE listed public company.

The Company initiated a placebo-controlled clinical trial to study the impact on visual function, as measured by visual field sensitivity, in patients with glaucoma after a 12-week regimen of the Company’s GlaucoCetin ® product.

product. The Company completed equity financings that generated gross proceeds of $35,000,000, before commissions and other costs, and generated additional proceeds from the exercise of warrants of $3,568,415.

Ho Wah Genting Berhad (HWGB), Guardion’s exclusive distributor in Malaysia, advised the Company that Astramern Astra H (formerly Astramern Nutra H), an immune support dietary supplement designed and produced by the Company, has been granted product registration approval by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (“NPRA”). The Company’s vitamin formulation, Astramern Nutra V, had previously received product approval from the NPRA in August 2020. These immune support dietary supplements are designed to be packaged together for sale by HWGM in Malaysia.

Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I joined Guardion as CEO in early January 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, I am pleased that we were able to implement and complete several major initiatives. Of particular note, were able to accomplish Guardion’s transition from financial uncertainty to financial stability through the successful capital raises. We completed a reverse stock split to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.”

“I am excited for the future and the role we can play in addressing the health needs of consumers. Our strategy is to build Guardion into a leading clinical nutrition company, with the objective that Guardion becomes a leader in our target markets. We are also continuing to assess and evaluate our business, core fundamentals and capabilities, and market opportunities for the Company’s products and services.”

“At certain stages of our lives, and as we age, our ability to obtain essential nutrients from our diets, declines. These nutrients support critical metabolic pathways. Our clinical studies aim to demonstrate that the correct supply of these nutrients can restore certain functions in the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 12 million people 40 years of age in the United States have vision impairment. The Company believes that specific and targeted nutrition strategies can help to offset vision loss in many of these eye conditions. Consumers with eye disease, as well as other age-related conditions, represents significant and underserved markets. We utilize our understanding of particular markets and our scientific knowledge to conduct clinical studies that demonstrate the impact of clinical nutrition to help offset the impact of these conditions, such as supporting visual function in certain types of eye disease. This type of investment underpins our strategy of supporting our scientifically developed brands with strong clinical evidence. We can provide valuable and differentiated solutions to healthcare professionals and their patients that make meaningful contribution to the quality of life.”

“The process for creating long-term sustainable value involves analyzing areas of consumer needs and interest, seeking out market gaps, and then designing clinical studies to focus on these areas. We are committed to developing brands and products that are differentiated by science and can generate compelling product claims, and then executing detailed marketing plans that implement an omni-channel marketing and sales effort. We are also in the process of establishing our nascent brands and identifying core customer bases where we can accelerate our marketing efforts once our clinical support and scientific evidence is in place.”

Mr. Scholtes concluded, “Over the long-term, the key to our success will be our ability to create value for well-differentiated and robust brands that are based on strong, clinically proven claims that address consumer needs in growing markets, both domestically and internationally. We are committed to bringing compelling products to market under these brands that are supported by strong scientific evidence. We appreciate the support of our shareholders as we focus on the Company’s evolution during 2021.”

Financial Results

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased by approximately 5% to $233,297, as compared total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $245,723. The relatively flat overall performance reflects a combination of improved sales of medical foods and nutraceuticals, offset by a decrease in medical device sales primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 office closures for many in our customer base. In addition, the Company sold one MapcatSF device in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 for approximately $25,000. There have been no further sales of MapcatSF devices.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $2,769,807, as compared to operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $2,472,837, an increase of approximately 12%.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $(2,669,525), as compared to net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $(2,346,913), an increase of approximately 14%.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion’s portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the eye care industry and the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward- looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 43,329,674 $ 8,518,732 Accounts receivable 64,897 11,248 Inventories 288,527 384,972 Prepaid expenses 312,523 179,931 Total current assets 43,995,621 9,094,883 Deposits 11,751 11,751 Property and equipment, net 265,978 285,676 Right of use asset, net 379,120 418,590 Intangible assets 50,000 50,000 Total assets $ 44,702,470 $ 9,860,900 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 230,403 $ 608,313 Accrued expenses 518,826 127,637 Payable to former officer 67,708 148,958 Derivative warrant liability - 25,978 Operating lease liability – current 165,757 162,845 Total current liabilities 982,694 1,073,731 Operating lease liability – long term 229,430 271,903 Total liabilities 1,212,124 1,345,634 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 24,426,993 and 15,170,628 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 24,427 15,171 Additional paid-in capital 100,192,794 62,583,423 Accumulated deficit (56,726,875 ) (54,083,328 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,490,346 8,515,266 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 44,702,470 $ 9,860,900



































Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Medical foods $ 162,143 $ 139,789 Medical devices 71,154 91,190 Other - 14,744 Total revenue 233,297 245,723 Cost of goods sold Medical foods 84,917 66,196 Medical devices 48,098 40,642 Other - 2,270 Total cost of goods sold 133,015 109,108 Gross profit 100,282 136,615 Operating expenses Research and development 20,608 31,188 Sales and marketing 457,727 488,846 General and administrative 2,291,472 1,952,803 Total operating expenses 2,769,807 2,472,837 Loss from operations (2,669,525 ) (2,336,222 ) Other expenses: Interest expense - (1,747 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability - (8,944 ) Total other expenses - (10,691 ) Net loss $ (2,669,525 ) $ (2,346,913 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 21,351,380 13,105,061





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Corporate Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals Medical Devices Total Revenue $ - $ 162,143 $ 71,154 $ 233,297 Cost of goods sold - 84,917 48,098 133,015 Gross profit - 77,226 23,056 100,282 Stock compensation expense 387,615 - - 387,615 Operating expenses 1,150,600 1,176,127 55,465 2,382,192 Loss from operations $ (1,538,215 ) $ (1,098,901 ) $ (32,409 ) $ (2,669,525 )



