Terra Tech Corp. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) ("Terra Tech" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech, stated, “On the operations side, we have continued to make improvements and see gains in our existing operations. With revenues of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, we recorded our largest quarter of revenues since the fourth quarter of 2019, registering revenue growth of approximately 41.7% over the fourth quarter of 2020.

“As part of this revenue growth, we have seen consistent month over month revenue gains at both of our dispensaries. Since we reopened our Oakland facility in October 2020, we have seen average monthly sales growth of 15.6% per month and in April, recorded the highest revenue month at our Oakland dispensary since February 2020. Similarly, at our San Leandro dispensary, since we reopened in July 2020, we have seen average monthly sales growth of 14.0% per month, and in April, we recorded the highest revenue month at our San Leandro dispensary since December 2019.”

Knuettel continued, “On the other side of the ledger, expenses, we have continued to review our operations and drive appropriate cost reductions. Fortunately, I believe our most challenging days now lay behind us. Since I recently took over the CEO role, we have been hard at work positioning the company for what we believe is a very opportunistic future, including our recent announcement that we had entered into a transaction to acquire Unrivaled. We expect this mutually beneficial transaction will lead to immediate scale, driven by strong brands and revenue growth.”

Financial Update

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we generated revenues from continuing operations of approximately $5.1 million, compared to approximately $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 million or 26.3%.The increase was driven by an $800k increase in production revenue and a $450k increase in cultivation revenue, partially offset by a decrease in dispensary revenue.

Terra Tech's gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $2.4 million, compared to a gross profit of approximately $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.1 million. Our gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was approximately 47.5%, compared to approximately 57.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were approximately $14.1 million, compared to approximately $8.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $5.6 million or 65.4%. This increase was largely driven by one-time restructuring expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 in the total amount of $9.0 million.

We reported a net loss of $12.1 million, or $0.05 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; compared to a net loss of $17.3 million, or $0.11 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

We had $1.2 million in cash as of March 31, 2021, compared with $946 thousand as of March 31, 2020.

Stockholders' equity for the period ended March 31, 2021 amounted to approximately $63.7 million compared to approximately $70.1 million as of March 31, 2020.



About Terra Tech

Terra Tech is a vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Nevada. In California, Terra Tech operates two dispensaries and a cultivation facility and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Terra Tech operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility.

TERRA TECH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except Shares) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,243 $ 888 Accounts receivable, net 1,300 835 Short Term investments 40,256 34,045 Inventory 2,354 1,602 Prepaid expenses and other assets 628 234 Current assets of discontinued operations 1 2 Total current assets 45,782 37,606 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 31,641 32,480 Intangible assets, net 7,522 7,714 Goodwill 6,171 6,171 Other assets 12,844 13,040 Investments 330 330 Assets of discontinued operations 2,927 2,953 TOTAL ASSETS $ 107,217 $ 100,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,869 $ 8,621 Short-term debt 12,746 8,033 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 9,782 9,768 Total current liabilities 32,397 26,422 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discounts 3,532 6,632 Long-term lease liabilities 7,592 8,082 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 28 Total long-term liabilities 11,124 14,742 Total liabilities 43,521 41,164 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, convertible series A, par value 0.001: - - 0 and 100 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 0 and 8 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Preferred stock, convertible series B, par value 0.001: - - 0 and 41,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Common stock, par value 0.001: 256 218 990,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 235,491,198 shares issued and 233,182,790 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021; 196,512,867 shares issued and 194,204,459 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020. Additional paid-in capital 290,225 275,060 Treasury Stock (2,308,408 shares of common stock, 12 shares of Preferred Stock Convertible Series A) (808 ) (808 ) Accumulated deficit (230,822 ) (219,803 ) Total Terra Tech Corp. stockholders’ equity 58,851 54,667 Non-controlling interest 4,845 4,463 Total stockholders’ equity 63,696 59,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 107,217 $ 100,294





