Barfresh Provides First Quarter 2021 Results and Business Update

First Quarter 2021 Revenue Increased 38% Compared to Prior Year Despite Supply Shortages



Company Expects Sequential and Year-Over-Year Revenue Improvement in Second Quarter of 2021

Company Has Already Generated Over $1.0 Million in Revenue to Date in Second Quarter of 2021





LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, is providing a business update in conjunction with the filing of its form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Management Comments

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are off to a strong start this fiscal year with our first quarter revenue reaching over $1.0 million, despite COVID headwinds and industry-wide supply shortages affecting our business. Increased sales of not only our Twist & Go product, but also a return of our bulk and single serve products have continued into the second quarter and we are expecting the upcoming quarter to grow on both an annual and sequential basis. We have spent the past 12-months reducing our expenses, expanding our product assortment, and growing our customer base so that we are positioned to emerge stronger and ready to capture a larger share of the market once our customers return to normal capacity. Our Company is on the path to profitability and we are very excited about the additional growth opportunities in our pipeline this year.”

Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased 38% to $1.0 million, compared to $733,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue is the result of increased orders for the Company’s Twist & Go product in the school channel, as well as the gradual return in sales of the Company’s single and bulk serve products. Gross margins for first quarter of 2021 were 34%, compared to 54% for the first quarter of 2020. The decline in gross margins was due to product mix, as the Company’s lower margin Twist & Go product made up a larger percent of sales in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period. The Company expects gross profit margins for the remainder of 2021 to be approximately 40% due to higher concentration of sales from this product, partially offset by a gradual return of the higher margin single and bulk serve products. Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 improved to $0.6 million, as compared to a loss of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The Company continued to significantly reduce core operating expenses, reducing total G&A expenses in the first quarter of 2021 by 39% compared with the prior year period.

During the first quarter of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was $394,088, compared to $973,554 in the prior fiscal year. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $2.1 million of cash, and approximately $0.8 million of inventory on its balance sheet. The increased cash position highlights the improved expense management and the receipt of a $568,131 PPP loan during the first quarter of 2021.

The above information is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In order to aid in the understanding of the Company’s business performance, the Company has also presented below certain non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are reconciled in the table below to comparable GAAP measures. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to the investor because it is directly reflective of the cash flow of the Company. The primary factors in reconciling these items are non-cash costs, including stock compensation, stock issued for services, and gain or loss on derivatives. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) is provided below.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net (loss) $ (591,519 ) $ (743,066 ) Depreciation and Amortization 146,933 150,148 Interest 59,091 295,394 EBITDA (385,495 ) (297,524 ) Stock based compensation (34,585 ) 138,712 Stock issued for Services - 12,500 (Gain)/loss from debt extinguishment - (379,200 ) (Gain)/Loss on Sale of Derivatives (16,787 ) (150,902 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (436,867 ) $ (676,414 )

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

