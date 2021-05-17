JostensPIX School Photography Delivers on Strong Year of Growth and Commitments to Schools

Minneapolis, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets announced greater than expected growth of its emerging school photography business, Jostens PIX. The company cited a variety of factors leading to the 4x growth in school year 2021, including digital technologies and a nimble service and delivery model that preserved the school photography tradition for thousands of schools facing COVID-19 challenges this year.

“While we launched JostensPIX prior to COVID-19, our paperless ordering and direct to home delivery made it a logical choice for schools this year” said Kurt Scheppman, General Manager of JostensPIX. “JostensPIX was able to photograph 90% of our schools because it was the safest, surest way for schools to get student photos to their families and for their yearbooks.”

“JostensPIX was designed to take the friction out of the traditional school photography experience,” said Brandon Potts, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens Emerging Markets. “We heard from schools and families that packets and order forms and picking up orders from school were just some of the hassles they didn’t want to deal with anymore – and of course this school year there were enough hassles to deal with already.”

Other unique features driving JostensPIX accelerated growth include photo customization, ordering, and printing options provided directly to families, as compared to standard photo package configurations, designs, and lead times associated with more traditional school photography providers.

“JostensPIX is all digital, which we love as much our families,” said Crystal Barber, principal at Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma. “No fliers and packets to send home with kids, no order forms and checks to collect from parents – it removes all of that. And our yearbook committee was able to get the student photos needed for our yearbook almost immediately. Everybody wins.”

The company is planning for continued growth of JostensPIX across all U.S. K-12 schools in the 2021/2022 school year, with additional features to be announced this fall.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

