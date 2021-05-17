English French

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and



total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2021

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 04/30/2021 54,936,687



Total gross of voting rights: 54,936,687







Total net* of voting rights: 54,887,687





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

