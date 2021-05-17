Family Statement Regarding the Death of Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III

BATON ROUGE, La., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announces the following statement is from the Roemer family regarding the death of former governor and congressman Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III. He was 77.



“Surrounded by family, Buddy peacefully passed away early this morning, following a recent illness.

Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend.

His charismatic presence captured the attention of audiences within moments, a talent he put to work battling corruption and waste in government, drawing attention to opportunities to improve our educational system, and building support for those in need.

Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement.

We are saddened by his passing but find comfort in knowing he is eternally rejoicing in the presence of our heavenly Father. We also celebrate the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Funeral arrangement details will be released at a later date.

