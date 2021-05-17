FSIS Recall 018-2021 - Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021 – Kraft Heinz Foods Company, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa establishment, is recalling approximately 13,504 pounds of a frozen foodservice soup product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk and eggs, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.







The frozen soup product was produced on October 7, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:







4-lb. tubs containing “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with a “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup” label with lot code LD28120FT1 represented on the label. The product was distributed in 16-lb cases labeled as “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with lot code LD28120FT1.



The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 15818A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This foodservice item was shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide.







The problem was discovered after the firm received foodservice customer complaints that the product labeled as vegetable beef and barley condensed soup contained minestrone condensed soup.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants, and institutions. These businesses are urged not to serve the product. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Lynne Galia, Corporate Affairs Specialist, Kraft Heinz Foods Company, at lynne.galia@kraftheinz.com. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact The Kraft Heinz Foods Company, Consumer Relations Hotline at (855) 265-7238.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.







