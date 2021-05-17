LifeMD™ Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted an equity award to a new employee. The equity award was an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company. The award was granted outside of the Company’s 2020 Equity and Incentive Plan (but consistent with its terms) and approved on May 17, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The employee received options to purchase an aggregate of 75,000 shares of LifeMD, Inc. common stock. The options have an exercise price of $7.73, which is equal to the closing price of LifeMD common stock on May 17, 2021, the grant date of the award. The options will vest in three equal installments annually over a 3-year period that commences on the date of grant, subject to the employee’s continued employment with LifeMD on such vesting dates. The options have a five-year term.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company, offering cash-pay virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMD’s telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, visit www.LifeMD.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

