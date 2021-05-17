CMB’s Group 78 Partnership Receives I-924 Approval from the USCIS

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Center’s Group 78 – “Hillwood California BTS” project has received approval of its I-924 Exemplar petition from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Group 78’s I-924 Exemplar was approved in just 8 months, which is significantly shorter than the current estimated processing times posted on the USCIS website of 73.5 to 77 months. This is great news for EB-5 investors that have already invested into the Group 78 partnership and those considering an investment into Group 78 as the USCIS, under its current policy, may now apply deference to the adjudication of Group 78 investors’ I-526 petitions. Group 78 is currently open for subscription and is accepting new EB-5 investors.



Group 78 has made an EB-5 loan for construction work on two pre-leased build-to-suit logistics facilities in the high demand and fast growing e-commerce industry. Work on the first facility has now been completed resulting in the creation of approximately 500 indirect and induced jobs alone. The project sites are located in the Inland Empire region of Southern California and both of the facilities being constructed with Group 78 EB-5 funds will be home to Fortune 500 Companies.

CMB Regional Centers Vice President of Project Development, Matt Hogan, provided these insights: “At CMB we take a conservative approach, we put the investor first, and we stick to our proven model. Group 78 utilizes the same core structure of all of our EB-5 partnerships. CMB is leading the industry and is proud to the see the approval of over 5,000 of our investor’s I-526 petitions. We continue to have a 100% project approval rate and the I-924 approval of Group 78 drives home the value of our years of experience in structuring quality, approvable EB-5 partnerships. It’s rare that we have a Partnership available for subscription following the approval of its I-924, but the quick adjudication of Group 78’s petition makes this unique opportunity possible, adding even more assurance to those investors looking to pursue their EB-5 immigration goals.”

The Group 78 borrower and developer is Hillwood Development Company. CMB and Hillwood have collaborated on more than 30 EB-5 investments to-date, resulting in a successful EB-5 process for thousands of immigrant investors. Hillwood is based in Dallas, TX and is known as a top developer in the United States for industrial, commercial and residential real estate development. Hillwood has over 30 years of experience in developing and acquiring industrial properties across the U.S., which total more than 200 million square feet (18.5 million square meters) of industrial warehousing facilities.

CMB is one of the oldest and most successful Regional Center operators in the industry with over 5,800 immigrant investor families that have put their trust in us with their families’ EB-5 immigration pursuit. The EB-5 program has current authorization by Congress through June 30, 2021. If you are interested in an opportunity to immigrate to the United States via the EB-5 program, the time to perform your due diligence is now. We are offering a partnership that has received project approval from the USCIS (I-924) and features two fortune 500 companies’ logistics centers. In these times of COVID-19, the logistics industry has proven to see tremendous growth, unlike many other industry sectors that have been severely impacted. For more information on the EB-5 program and our current investment offerings, please contact us here.

CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships.

